Food News: A Shipping Container Bar Opens in the Cedars, Bar Drama in Denton and More

In this week's food news round-up, a new bar in the Cedars, a department store cookie mystery and a human cartoon character announces plans for a DFW restaurant:



The Cedars Backyard, a new bar made out of shipping containers, is now open in the Cedars, according to a press release. The bar (1326 S. Lamar St.) celebrates its grand opening with a party Nov. 4. but is open now, press reps say. Via a press release:

The concept is a first of its kind in Dallas, utilizing a shipping container as a fully operational bar. Guests have the option to enjoy one of the 15 beers on tap, tap cocktails, or traditional well cocktails, all while hanging out and enjoying the best possible view of the Dallas skyline. The Cedars Backyard provides a kitschy trailer park vibe, but more Airstream than Winnebago.

Grocery delivery service Instacart is expanding its service area in Dallas. Texas expansion is big for the company, with 15 percent of all Instacart's total deliveries happening in Texas, according to a release. Current retailers you can order from include Central Market, Whole Foods Market, Petco, Kroger, Total Wine, Spec's, Tom Thumb and Costco. These ZIP codes were already covered:

75201 75202 75203 75204 75205 75206 75207 75208 75209 75210 75214 75215 75218 75219 75223 75225 75226 75231 75235 75238 75246



Fort Worth: 76102, 76107, 76108 76109, 76110, 76114, 76116, 76123, 76126, 76132, 76133

North Dallas: 75001, 75042, 75044, 75074, 75075, 75080, 75081, 75082, 75093, 75240, 75243, 75244, 75248, 75252, 75254, 75287

Arlington: 75050, 76006, 76010, 76011, 76120, 76118, 76040, 76022, 76016, 76015, 76014, 76013, 76012

Keller/Southlake: 76021, 76034, 76039, 76051, 76054, 76092, 76137, 76148, 76180, 76182, 76244, 76248, 76262

Chicago franchise Doc B's Fresh Kitchen is coming to Dallas and Fort Worth. Via a press release:

Chicago-based Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, known for its selection of fresh, house-made and mindfully sourced dishes, expands in Texas with two new locations in Dallas and Fort Worth. Leases have been signed in the heart of Dallas’ vibrant Uptown at McKinney & Olive, and in Fort Worth at The Shops at Clearfork. The locations are slated to open in Dallas and Fort Worth in spring and fall 2017, respectively.

John Tesar shared details of his forthcoming Knife Burger at Legacy Hall with QSR Magazine. From the interview:

These food courts now are seemingly more popular, as are these super-fast-casual restaurants with chef-driven concepts. Then there’s the fact that there are not enough qualified employees to serve at restaurants. So we’re replacing cashiers with iPads, and we put a menu on an iPad, and you have this modern technology where you can swipe your credit card and pay for everything on an iPad. It’s a wise business decision to downsize in a city and nation where we’re building a restaurant bubble. I just think that hamburgers and steak will never go away.

Eater has a fascinating look this week at a Neiman Marcus cookie myth, wherein a woman visits the department store's Dallas restaurant, eats a cookie she loves, asks for the recipe, is supposedly charged $250 for said recipe and posts it online as revenge after thinking she was only paying $2.50. The only problem: Neiman Marcus claims the cookie never existed in the first place. Read all about the cookie intrigue over at Eater.

In news that can be filed under the "meh" folder, TV personality Guy Fieri is opening a restaurant at the new Texas Rangers complex in Arlington. Via Guide Live:



Fieri will put down more permanent roots in D-FW when he opens a new restaurant at Texas Live!, the Texas Rangers restaurant/bar/hotel district expected to open in Arlington in spring 2018. Construction starts next week on the $250 million entertainment complex, says Dallas Morning News reporter Jeff Mosier. In a video announcing the new partnership, Fieri wouldn't explain what kind of restaurant he'd be fronting in Arlington. A press release describes it as "a one-of-a-kind, flagship restaurant concept ... developed specifically with Texas Live! in mind."



Bread Winners Cafe and The Quarter Bar are undertaking a "comprehensive patio renovation" that should be open by Thanksgiving, according to a press release:

The patio for both concepts will double in size, have new modern patio furniture, pet-friendly areas and gorgeous new landscaped spaces. Additionally, the Quarter Bar will have several renovations to the interior and exterior including a new entrance, new pass through window to the patio for outdoor food and beverage service and an extended main bar. Both concepts will remain open during the duration of these renovations.



A Denton yoga studio is not happy about the news that a new bar, Denton Beer Garden at 701 S. Elm St., is set to open next door to the studio in March, the Denton Record Chronicle reports. Twisted Bodies apparently moved to their new location after a bar moved in next door to their last studio, and problems ensued: