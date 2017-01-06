Food News: Another El Bolero, Another Pinstack, a Ramen Pop-Up and Chelsea Corner Is Back
The restaurant group behind El Bolero is about to open a second location of the colorful modern Mexican restaurant.
Kathy Tran
Well, the Dallas restaurant industry may be imploding, but that doesn't mean there's been a slow-down in the number of new restaurants coming our way. In this week's food news roundup, more Mexican food, an old bar resurrects, Deep Ellum's 5,000th new restaurant and more:
- Fresh on the heels of Good 2 Go Taco's closing comes news that G2G owner Jeana Johnson is launching a new project with former Slow Bone/current Maple & Motor owner Jack Perkins: Mockingbird Diner, set to open later this year in the lot that used to house the Love Field Inn. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, Escape Hatch reports. "The plans call for Mockingbird Diner to have roughly 200 seats, including patio seating, with design elements borrowed from southern churches," Mike Hiller writes. "A-frame roof. Lots of natural light. Tables arranged along a central corridor and angled toward one end of the building as if they were pews pointing toward a pulpit." Godspeed, Jeana and Jack.
- A legendary Dallas bar resurrected last night: Chelsea Corner, which opened in 1974 at McKinney and Monticello, is back, D reports. The bar has changed hands — and concepts — several times. "When the Corner Bar closed in late 2015, Len Critcher, the man behind Inwood Tavern, took over the place and invited a few notable restaurateurs to partner with him to revive Chelsea Corner," Nancy Nichols writes. "He didn’t have to look far. Tracy Rathbun, co-owner of Shinsei, is a longtime personal friend and restaurant neighbor on Inwood Road. Tracy was a regular at Chelsea Corner and Critcher was a bartender there. A local famous chef who has lost the rights to use his name [Nichols is talking about Kent Rathbun, by the way] is writing the menu and training the chefs in the kitchen."
- Apparently the recent spate of high-profile restaurant closures hasn't put the fear of God in everybody, because Apheleia Restaurant Group — the team behind El Bolero, Oak, Pakpao and Quill — is opening a second location of El Bolero at Fitzhugh and Central, D reports. It's slated to open this fall in the B&F Flats project.
- Mudhen Meats and Greens at the farmers market is shifting to "winter hours," according to a press release. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch.
- Pinstack, the combination bowling alley/bar/restaurant/laser tag arena, is opening a third North Texas location, this time in Allen, according to a press release. "Scheduled to open in the fall of 2017, the 46,000-square-foot venue will offer 26 state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side food and beverage service, as well as a private, VIP bowling area," according to the release.
- Since I'm pretty sure a bus will explode somewhere if another new restaurant doesn't open in Deep Ellum immediately, here's another one: Bottled Blond, an Arizona pizzeria and bar scheduled to open mid-2017 in the former Allied Printing building at 501 Good Latimer Expy., Culture Map reports. Pretty sure that — as evidenced by the sea of street-pizza you have to wade through every Sunday morning just to get to Drugstore Cowboy — Deep Ellum already has enough pizza to last several lifetimes, but ... sure. "The concept is described as the fusing of an Italian kitchen with a German beer garden, which makes a lot of sense because both of those countries are in Europe," Teresa Gubbins writes.
- Ramen fans, get thee to Bishop Arts this weekend: Lucia's Justin Holt is hosting another of his wildly popular ramen pop-ups (this time with curry bonus) at Whitehall Exchange starting at 6 p.m. "Holt will be featuring Tori Paitan Ramen and Japanese Battleship Curry utilizing the local offerings from Windy Meadows Farm," Crave DFW reports.
