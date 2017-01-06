Food News: Another El Bolero, Another Pinstack, a Ramen Pop-Up and Chelsea Corner Is Back

EXPAND The restaurant group behind El Bolero is about to open a second location of the colorful modern Mexican restaurant. Kathy Tran

Well, the Dallas restaurant industry may be imploding, but that doesn't mean there's been a slow-down in the number of new restaurants coming our way. In this week's food news roundup, more Mexican food, an old bar resurrects, Deep Ellum's 5,000th new restaurant and more:

