Food News: Dallas Gets a Tiki Bar, Black-eyed Pea Crumbles, Quill Rebrands & More
Dallas is getting a new tiki bar, slated to open in Three Sheets on Ross.
In this week's round-up of DFW food news: openings, closings and franchise implosion.
- When Quill opened in the Design District earlier this year, it billed itself as an upscale cocktail lounge — but it appears that the Oak Lawn Avenue spot, a joint project between Apheleia Restaurant Group (Oak, El Bolero) and Joe Palladino (Nick & Sam's, Dos Jefes) has quietly rebranded. A press release this week referred to the bar as Quill Kitchen & Cocktails, "an elegant bar and restaurant located in the heart of Dallas’ bustling Design District," and announced an "expansive new dinner menu" launching Oct. 4. Quill has always served food, but now it's doubling down with dishes like salted caramel chicken wings and mascarpone pumpkin agnolotti. Because who doesn't want to eat chicken wings at a nightclub?
- The tiki trend continues, despite the fact that it reached its peak elsewhere in the U.S. years ago, and now a Ross Avenue bar will close so that it can re-open as a Polynesian-style tiki bar, Guide Live reports. Three Sheets will close its original location this fall, after which it will be remodeled and reopen as Pilikia. "The Polynesian-style tiki bar will feature period-specific craft cocktails and a small menu of tapas," Tiney Ricciardi writes. "Aaron Wang, who currently works at the Tipsy Alchemist, will be partner/general manager and develop the cocktail program. The vibe will be more tropical than Three Sheets, Tetrick says, but not campy."
- Black-eyed Pea, which long ago shuttered its flagship restaurant on Cedar Springs, abruptly closed all of its Texas restaurants this week except for one in Arlington, WFAA reports. The restaurant's parent company, Restaurant Acquisitions I, filed for bankruptcy last year. Employees say they were given no notice and fear they won't be paid. Meanwhile, some customers say they're being screwed out of thousands of dollars after paying for catering orders that will neither be filled nor refunded. Black-eyed Pea's parent company refuses to answer repeated calls for comment from multiple media outlets, WFAA and others report.
- McKinney favorite Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen is opening its second location on Monday in Lakewood, according to a press release. The new eatery at 6400 Gaston Ave. will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch under chef Adrian Maricich.
- Chef Vijay Sadhu, executive chef at Cook Hall, will compete on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay, according to a press release. The episode is set to air 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. "Chef Vijay will go head-to-head with Philly’s sausage king, Jeremy Nolen, creating a dish with a secret ingredient of Bobby’s choice," according to the release. "The winning chef then gets to challenge Bobby with their surprise signature dish." Kevin Ashade was the last Dallas chef to beat Flay.
- Good news, barbecue fans: Starting this weekend, Cattleack BBQ will open one Saturday a month. The beloved barbecue joint, which recently expanded its space, is open on Thursdays and Fridays, so this extra day is music to meat-lovers' ears. In honor of this weekend's kick-off, they're cooking up a whole hog.
- There was drama at Double Wide this week after a patron was thrown out of the Deep Ellum bar when he caused commotion over another customer he claims was wearing Nazi insignia, Eater reports. They've taken a beating online since word of the incident spread, but owners say they "are not your witch to hunt."
