Food News: Seafood in Uptown, a Deep Ellum Cocktail Laboratory, Lakewood Ginger Man Closes & More

The rotating menu will feature an extensive selection of seasonal, fresh seafood including Wild Alaskan Red King Crab Legs, Live Wild North American Hard Shell Lobster both steamed with homemade coleslaw and drawn butter, Large Channel Island Red Sea Urchin, prime meats including a 20 oz. dry-aged bone-in rib-eye and delicious desserts including a Caramel Bread Pudding with alaea red sea salt. The Farmed Ecuadorian Shrimp and Grits with merguez sausage ragout, also provides an elevated take on a Southern classic. The seafood at Water Grill arrives by way of King’s Seafood Distribution, the company’s private distribution center located in Orange County, California, where a team of 25 seafood aficionados carefully sort through the myriad of fish, oysters, and crustaceans in designated rooms. Deliveries are made daily to the 19 different restaurants within the King’s Seafood Company, including Water Grill, King’s Fish House, Lou & Mickey’s, and 555 East. King’s Seafood Distribution delivered more than 2.5 million Oysters in 2015.

