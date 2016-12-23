Food News: Seafood in Uptown, a Deep Ellum Cocktail Laboratory, Lakewood Ginger Man Closes & More
The ceviche at Water Grill, opening in January in Uptown.
Courtesy of Water Grill/Alan de Herrera
While the last few weeks have been news-heavy, we'll hopefully see a slowdown at least until the start of the new year. We've got a few new bars and restaurants coming in January, so put back that extra Christmas cookie and save room:
- Back in September we wrote about Hide , the forthcoming Deep Ellum cocktail bar that will use technology like centrifuges and roto-vaporizers to serve what they call "cocktails clarified." Now, the bar has an official open date: Jan. 27. "Proprietor Nick Backlund and Director of Beverage & Principal Bartender Scott Jenkins have developed innovative techniques using high-tech equipment, like centrifuges, to make truly unique libations," according to a release. "Hide harnesses scientific processes that take ingredients and the resulting cocktails to their purest form. The menu will feature 30 signature drinks, plus upgraded classics and elevated bar food." The "minimalist" bar is located at 2816 Elm St.
- Chef Richard Blankenship has left CBD Provisions, Eater reports, to take a gig at the new Omni hotel coming to Frisco.
- The Lakewood location of Ginger Man is closing after business on Christmas, Culture Map reports. A spokesman told the blog that the business "had a good offer come in on the space and decided to take it."
- California seafood franchise Water Grill is slated to open an Uptown location to the public on Jan. 11. Judging by the dishes, this spot looks appropriately opulent for Uptowners. Via a press release:
- Longstanding Arlington French eatery Cacharel Restaurant and Grand Ballroom closed quietly this week after 30 years in business, GuideLive reports. The restaurant shuttered quietly before the holidays to have time to move out before their lease was up.
- Southern Living has named Cafe Momentum's Chad Houser a "Southerner of the Year" for his restaurant's work with juvenile offenders who learn valuable skills during a yearlong paid internship at the downtown Dallas restaurant. A lot of awards are given to a lot of things this time of year, but that one's well deserved.
-
Huddle House, a Southern breakfast franchise often compared to Waffle House, has announced plans to open a restaurant in Fort Worth. A press release didn't specify where or when the Fort Worth location will open, just that the Atlanta-based franchise is in the middle of some serious expansion:
The rotating menu will feature an extensive selection of seasonal, fresh seafood including Wild Alaskan Red King Crab Legs, Live Wild North American Hard Shell Lobster both steamed with homemade coleslaw and drawn butter, Large Channel Island Red Sea Urchin, prime meats including a 20 oz. dry-aged bone-in rib-eye and delicious desserts including a Caramel Bread Pudding with alaea red sea salt. The Farmed Ecuadorian Shrimp and Grits with merguez sausage ragout, also provides an elevated take on a Southern classic. The seafood at Water Grill arrives by way of King’s Seafood Distribution, the company’s private distribution center located in Orange County, California, where a team of 25 seafood aficionados carefully sort through the myriad of fish, oysters, and crustaceans in designated rooms. Deliveries are made daily to the 19 different restaurants within the King’s Seafood Company, including Water Grill, King’s Fish House, Lou & Mickey’s, and 555 East. King’s Seafood Distribution delivered more than 2.5 million Oysters in 2015.
Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House has plans in place to open an additional 100 restaurants over the next few years, including a Dallas-area location. Showing strong growth potential, the brand is expanding its warm, friendly atmosphere and charm into key markets throughout Texas and North Carolina, and into attractive DMAs such as Pittsburgh, Nashville and Cincinnati. The growth represents a 25 percent increase in unit count.
