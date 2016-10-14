Food News: Spiral Diner in Denton, DFW Medals at GABF and Small Brewpub Goes Laotian

Nine-Band Brewing Co. Toad Choker Barley Wine, bronze, Barley Wine-Style Ale Community Beer Co. Witbier, bronze, Belgian-Style Witbier Grapevine Craft Brewery Sir Williams, silver, English-Style Brown Ale Revolver Brewing Anodyne Wheat Wine, gold, Other Strong Beer

Co-owner Robert Hall would say only that it is "in transition at the moment," but the doors have been closed since October 7.

The closure was seemingly sudden, since the restaurant was still posting updates on its Facebook page on October 6.

Vicini was a partnership between McCullough, co-owner of Standard Pour; Robert Hall, former general manager of Abacus; and Robert's wife, Stephanie Trosclair Hall.