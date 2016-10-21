Food News: Tesar's Back on TV, The Mansion Has a New Chef and a Ton of New Restaurants Are Coming
Knife's John Tesar is headed back to prime-time TV.
Kathy Tran
Lots of news this week in DFW dining, including new chefs, new restaurants and a return to TV for Dallas' most outspoken chef:
- Knife's John Tesar is headed back to TV, People reports. Both Tesar and chef Casey Thompson, who no longer lives in DFW but has ties to the area, will be on the next season of Top Chef, which will feature contestants from previous seasons. Tesar has a lot of irons in the fire right now — he's wrapping up his new cookbook, Knife: How To Bring The Steakhouse To Your Home, and announced this week that he'll be hosting pop-up dinners that pay homage to his former restaurant, Spoon. On top of all that, he'll be back on TV. Via People:
- After a tumultuous six-month run in Dallas, Korean fried chicken spot Bonchon is coming back to DFW, Eater reports. "We are planning several locations in the DFW area, we chose The Colony as the 1st location, because we love the growth that is happening in the area with new businesses and residential areas,” Bonchon Marketing Director Megan Bares tells Amy McCarthy. “It will be located off of 121 between 423 and Plano Parkway, so it will be easy access for a quick lunch or a dinner with friends and family.” The Colony location is slated to open by the end of the year, Eater reports.
- Over in Fort Worth, Salsa Limon is moving — and they're taking their building with them. Via KERA:
- This week, CultureMap released a master list of every restaurant opening in Dallas this fall, and there are a lot. A few notable forthcoming openings: Bowls and Tacos, a Deep Ellum project from the Braindead Brewing team, Circo Dallas, a "casual little sister to Le Cirque opening on McKinney Avenue and Haywire, a "three-story restaurant and bar from the team that owns Mexican Sugar and Whiskey Cake," set to open in 2017 adjacent to the forthcoming Legacy Food Hall in Plano.
- KERA has really been beefing up their food coverage lately, and this week, they reported that Kevin Alexander, a writer for Thrillist, ranked his eight best burgers in Dallas, with Knife's Ozersky Burger taking the number one spot. There have been a lot of best burger lists lately, and this one is relatively unsurprising. Burger spots that made the list include Luscher's Red Hots, Maple & Motor and Keller's Drive-In.
- After an arduous year-long search, The Mansion has named a new executive chef, Leslie Brenner reports. Tom Parlo, a Florida native, is slated to start reworking The Mansion's menu in November.
- Oak Lawn has a new brunch option starting this weekend: 18th & Vine is launching brunch on Sunday, Oct. 23, and the restaurant will host Saturday and Sunday brunch weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect barbecue brunch dishes, bottomless mimosas and live music, according to a press release.
- SusieCakes, the Cali bakery chain that opened this year in Preston Center, has announced its second Texas location. The bakery's latest location will open Saturday, Oct. 29 at Plano’s Preston Towne Center at 4909 W. Park Blvd., according to a release.
- Top Knot has announced its fall programming schedule, and there's some good stuff coming up. Inspired by their popular summer ramen series, Uchi's little sister is hosting a “Taking It to The Streets” Fall Street Food Series, according to a release. Details:
The 14th cycle of the Bravo show, which premieres at 10 pm E.T. on Thursday, December 1, will see the return of Sam Talbot (Season 2: Los Angeles), Casey Thompson (Season 3: Miami & Season 8: All-Stars), Amanda Baumgarten (Season 7: Washington, D.C.), Brooke Williamson (Season 10: Seattle), Sheldon Simeon (Season 10: Seattle), John Tesar (Season 10: Seattle), Shirley Chung (Season 11: New Orleans), and Katsuji Tanabe (Season 12: Boston).
Restaurants come and go all the time, but in Fort Worth’s West Seventh district, a taqueria is going a bit beyond a simple relocation. It’s moving an entire building, complete with its concrete slab, all the way across town. It’s a slow process — one that's weeks in the making and will take days to complete — but it’s a labor of love. The building itself is fairly small, built in the 1940s of concrete, wood and metal. It’s been the jewel of Fort Worth’s growing Salsa Limón empire.
Monday, Oct. 31 with Chef Justin Holt, Lucia, 5 p.m.
Chef Hernandez and Holt will showcase traditional Japanese street food fare like takoyaki (similar to a fried dumpling where the outside is crispy and the inside is gooey and features octopus, scallions and ginger) and yakitori (skewered chicken grilled over a charcoal fire).
Special cocktails featuring Shochu (the national spirit of Japan, made of rice) will be available paired with seasonal flavors like apple, yuzu Asian pear and pumpkin.
DJ Spacebar will be on the patio spinning upbeat tunes.
· Monday, Nov. 28 with Chef Misti Norris, 5 p.m.
Chef Hernandez and Norris will offer Japanese style hot dogs featuring house-made buns and toppings inspired by Japanese food. Details to come.
