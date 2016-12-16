Food News: Trompo Plans a Second Location, Tim Love Launches a Chili Parlor and More
Trompo only opened in April, but this West Dallas taqueria is already planning a second location in Oak Cliff.
Beth Rankin
- Big news in Dallas tacoland: Trompo, the West Dallas break-out hit that opened in April, is opening a new location, this one in Oak Cliff, where owner Luis Olvera originally wanted to open, Central Track reports. "The new restaurant will be located some three miles to the south of the original — and famously bare — West Dallas location, taking up shop at 213 W. Eighth St. in Oak Cliff," Central Track reports. "It will be called Trompo 42 and, along with its tacos, the new spot will include a wine and beer bar, as well as an outdoor patio."
- Speaking of tacos, Fuel City's new Tarrant County location is opening next week, DFW.com reports. "The 8,000-square-foot convenience store at Haltom Road and Airport Freeway will open almost a year to the day after owner John Benda announced he was expanding his Dallas-based chain to Tarrant County," DFW.com's story reads. "His original store is located near downtown Dallas, with another in Mesquite." Apparently a zebra, two baby buffaloes and two Longhorns have been moved to the new location.
- In not-so-great Tarrant County news, the long-standing Fort Worth bakery and juicy burger spot Swiss Pastry Shop will end dinner service on Dec. 23 because of slack customer demand, according to a Facebook post. "The sad truth is that we were rarely busy and could not continue," the post reads. Swiss Pastry Shop will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and offer up over-the-top great baked goods.
- Looking for a new pizza brunch? Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar, which has opened locations in both the Design District and Henderson Avenue this year, is launching brunch this weekend at both spots. Via a press release:
Offered every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., brunch features new breakfast-forward dishes in addition to Pie Tap favorites. Standouts range from classic brunch items like French Toast (made with house-made sourdough, local honey, vanilla crème fraiche, spiced pecans and seasonal berries topped with maple syrup) and the Truck Stop Biscuits + Sausage Gravy (with house-made biscuits and house sausage gravy served with two sunny farm eggs and roasted Calabrian potatoes) to new Pie Tap creations such as the Eggs Florentine Pie with house mozzarella, spinach and a farm egg drizzled with hollandaise and the Smoked Salmon Pie featuring Icelandic smoked salmon, house lemon ricotta, red onion, dill and capers topped with house-cured egg yolk. This pie was inspired by two classic brunch items that guests know and love – lox and bagels and the smoked salmon platter.
- Chef Tim Love has an enticing new concept in Fort Worth: Chili Parlor, opening today (Dec. 16) inside the White Elephant Saloon in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Via a press release:
Kicking off this weekend right, the 40-year-old Saloon will start doubling as an old-time chili stop, serving Tim Love’s signature chili seven days a week for lunch (12pm-3pm), dinner (7pm-10pm), and late-night on weekends (12am-1:30am). The Chili Parlor will be stationed in the back of the bar with a take-out window, featuring eco-friendly bowls, spoons, and napkins. To top it all off, Tim’s signature chili will be available with a variety of fixins.
- Even more new things for Fort Worth: Chef Marcus Paslay’s Piattello Italian Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening on Jan. 14, according to a press release. The new spot in the Waterside development nabbed Scott Lewis of Sprezza. The restaurant will also feature a coffee bar, according to the release:
The menu will feature from-scratch, seasonal dishes, including selections of antipasti, soups & salads, housemade pastas & pizzas, fresh sides and desserts. Daily specials will be available on a rotating schedule. Appetizers will range from $6-$10, and entrees will range from $15-$28. A full bar menu with craft beer, a curated selection of wines and local spirits will be available.
Starting Jan. 2, part of the restaurant will be open every morning as Piattello Coffee Bar, serving handcrafted coffee beverages from AVOCA Coffee Roasters, as well as a selection of housemade, grab-and-go breakfast items, such as muffins, pastries and yogurt parfaits.
- If you're looking for breakfast and lunch in Preston Center, you've got a new option: Yolk's newest location at 8315 Westchester Drive is now open, according to a press release. It's open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
