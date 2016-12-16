Food News: Trompo Plans a Second Location, Tim Love Launches a Chili Parlor and More

The menu will feature from-scratch, seasonal dishes, including selections of antipasti, soups & salads, housemade pastas & pizzas, fresh sides and desserts. Daily specials will be available on a rotating schedule. Appetizers will range from $6-$10, and entrees will range from $15-$28. A full bar menu with craft beer, a curated selection of wines and local spirits will be available.

Starting Jan. 2, part of the restaurant will be open every morning as Piattello Coffee Bar, serving handcrafted coffee beverages from AVOCA Coffee Roasters, as well as a selection of housemade, grab-and-go breakfast items, such as muffins, pastries and yogurt parfaits.