Forget About Having a Silent Night — Get Your Jolly Ass to These Bars on Christmas Night

Christmas is rough. We go wild preparing months in advance and then bam, you've done your family thing and the expectation hangover and exhaustion sets in. You did your part; you let Aunt Linda leave a lipstick mark on your cheek, didn't flinch when you opened the cologne so heinous that it really should be named Sex Panther and dealt with ruthless badgering about why you're still single from pretty much everyone at the table.

So after the mountains of ham and Christmas cookies are gone and the family retires, how about a stiff drink? We pulled together our favorite bars to hit after you finish with family. They won't necessarily be fancy, but the drinks will be wet, there will be someone there to hand them to you and there may even be some festive decor.

Cosmo's Bar & Lounge

212 Skillman St. (Lakewood)

Opens at 6 p.m.

Didn't get enough Christmas kitsch on your carriage ride through Highland Park? This Lakewood dive has you more than covered with multicolored lights, fanciful illuminated characters and, best yet, they have some of the best dive bar pizza in Dallas.

The Standard Pour

2900 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Opens at 6 p.m.

This Uptown spot will have what you need for a cool yule — beats, bites and bourbon. A DJ will spin while you enjoy their hot bourbon cider and spiked nog cocktails — along with their full food menu until 11 p.m. — and a late-night food menu that includes some of the most delicious chicken tenders in Dallas that runs until 2 a.m.

The Holy Grail Pub

8240 Preston Road, Plano

Opens at 8 p.m.

To most Dallasites, Plano seems like the North Pole. For our friends of the North, your search for the Holy Grail is a bit easier than Indy's. The casual pub offers incredible beer options — don't miss the seasonal beers — and don't forget to try their unreal hot buttered rum.

The Ginger Man Lakewood

6341 La Vista Dr. (Lakewood)

Opens at 6 p.m.

Only open since May 2014, this Lakewood beer spot got an offer on their space that was too attractive to turn down and will be closing after business on Christmas night. To thank the neighborhood for the two and a half great years, they'll be throwing a serious (and literal) blowout with $3 drafts until they've tapped all the kegs.

The Rustic

3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

Open 6 p.m. to midnight

This beast of a bar's yuletide tradition is to empty their makeshift tree adorned not with ornaments, but beers, at their Drink the Tree event. Enjoy bottles for $3, along with house-made brisket and sweet potato picadillo tamales for $19.95/dozen.



The Dubliner Irish Pub

2818 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Opens at 8 p.m.

The Irish know how to holiday, so pop into one of Dallas' coziest spots to shoot some darts by the fireplace. Grab a Guinness or an Irish Coffee to round out the day of complete gluttony.

The Libertine Bar

2101 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Opens at 11 a.m.

If you're looking to hit the sauce a little early, visit Libertine for brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and enjoy their house-made infusions. We were told that, on Christmas, there will be "no fucking around."

