Four Dallas Brunch Institutions to Revisit This Weekend

If you haven't had Hattie's fried chicken for brunch, then you haven't truly had brunch in Dallas.

Considering that brunch is Dallas' favorite pastime — after complaining about the Cowboys and sitting in traffic on I-35 — there is never a shortage of hot new brunch spots to hit up. But in all the new and now, it's easy to forget about the Dallas brunch institutions, the places that put out killer pancakes and biscuits year after year. This weekend, revisit one of the city's best brunch heavy hitters.

Hattie's

418 N. Bishop Ave. (Oak Cliff)

You may wait for an hour and spend $10 on one bloody mary, but still, this long-running Bishop Arts brunch spot is well worth the trouble — and the cost. Try the fried green tomato sandwich or the stellar buttermilk fried chicken, which comes slathered in spicy, smoky tasso ham gravy.

The Normandy French toast at Bread Winners. Kathryn DeBruler

Bread Winners

3301 McKinney Ave. (Uptown); 5560 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village); 8687 N. Central Exressway (NorthPark Center); 4021 Preston Road, Plano; 3000 State Highway 114, Trophy Club; 1612 S. University Drive, Fort Worth

If you've ever driven down McKinney Avenue on a weekend afternoon, you've seen how popular Bread Winners' brunch is. Luckily, there are several locations to choose from — and a hefty menu to peruse when you arrive. There are five Benedicts; a section of scrambles, burgers, sandwiches and salads; endless pancakes and waffles; and a specials list that has more items than most restaurants' entire brunch menus. If you're feeling overwhelmed, you can't go wrong with the Normandy French toast.

Surprised to hear that one of Dallas' best pancakes comes from a vegan diner? Don't be. Kathryn DeBruler

Spiral Diner

1101 N. Beckley Ave. (Oak Cliff); 1314 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth; 608 E. Hickory St., Denton

If your dining companions are vegetarian or vegan — and even if they're not — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better brunch than at Spiral Diner, DFW's beloved, longstanding vegan diner. You'll fall in love with the indulgent meat-free gravy and the fluffiest, cruelty free-est pancakes.

Steak and eggs at the Libertine are a Dallas classic. Kathryn DeBruler

The Libertine

2101 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

This Lower Greenville dive bar serves up straightforward but indulgent brunch dishes with cheap cocktails and massive portions, perfect for sopping up last night's Lower Greenville mistakes.

