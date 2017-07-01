Four Dallas Brunches to Try This Holiday Weekend

God bless Ameri-brunch. Shutterstock

American flag emojis at the ready, Dallas. If you're not lake-adjacent this weekend, chances are you'll be looking for a brunch to sop up last night's long-weekend tomfoolery. Here are a few places to hit up if you're looking to try something new this Fourth of July weekend.

#BrunchPierogis Beth Rankin

IdleRye

This new Deep Ellum bar and restaurant, specializing in modern American fare with Louisiana and European influences, makes a mean brunch pierogi and a solid rye cocktail, too, if you feel like going hard on brunch this weekend.

Deep-dish quiche action at Wheelhouse Kathryn DeBruler

Wheelhouse

The relatively new Design District sports bar/gastropub Wheelhouse has solid brunch offerings like bacon and leek quiche, avocado toast, caramelized banana bread, short rib hash and a massive, very expensive sculpture that towers over you while you brunch in the open-air courtyard.

Look at this vegan pancake. Just look at it. Kathryn DeBruler

Spiral Diner

If you overdid it on brats at the family barbecue, balance things out with a visit to a Dallas brunch institution, the completely vegan Spiral Diner. Even without butter or eggs, those pancakes are well worth visiting this quirky Oak Cliff (or Fort Worth) diner.

The shrimpiest shrimp tacos in town Kathryn DeBruler

Lovers Seafood & Market

With $9 tacos and brunch entrees stretching into the $28 to $36 range, Lovers Seafood's brunch isn't cheap, but if you're looking to treat yourself with fresh seafood that's been sourced and cooked with care, this is the new brunch for you.

