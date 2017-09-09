Four Dallas Desserts You Need In Your Life Right Now

Bacon lollipops atop ice cream? Yes and yes. Kathy Tran

Sometimes a gal (or guy) just needs a little excess sugar. Maybe you've had a bad day — maybe you've had the best day — or maybe you're just so over the whole keto diet thing, but if you're looking to get sweet this weekend, these are the desserts that should be on your radar.

Bacon lollipops with ice cream at Meddlesome Moth

This secret off-menu hybrid dish at the Moth is made with skewered, seared slab bacon, buttery hollandaise sauce, maple syrup and fresh-made funnel cake. It's served in a cast-iron skillet with a melty, sweet lump of vanilla-bean ice cream.

Their Freakshakes bring all the ... well, you know. Kellie Reynolds

Creme de la Cookie's Freakshakes

That massive sugar concoction is, in fact, a milkshake, and you can, in fact, get it at Creme de la Cookie in Snider Plaza.

Stirr knows a thing or two about s'mores. Kellie Reynolds

The Stirr S'more at Stirr

Why cook your own s'mores over a fire when you can sit on Stirr's rooftop patio and be served this beautiful mountain of s'more instead?

I.C.E. NY's secret tasting menu is a fun way to try its rolled ice cream creations. Kathy Tran

I.C.E. NY's rolled ice cream

Stop waiting in hourlong lines for rolled ice cream in Deep Ellum and head to I.C.E. NY, where you can try a variety of creative rolled creations and sample not-yet-released treats from its secret beta-test menu.

