menu

Four Dallas Desserts You Need In Your Life Right Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Four Dallas Desserts You Need In Your Life Right Now

Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By City of Ate
Bacon lollipops atop ice cream? Yes and yes.
Bacon lollipops atop ice cream? Yes and yes.
Kathy Tran
A A

Sometimes a gal (or guy) just needs a little excess sugar. Maybe you've had a bad day — maybe you've had the best day — or maybe you're just so over the whole keto diet thing, but if you're looking to get sweet this weekend, these are the desserts that should be on your radar.

Bacon lollipops with ice cream at Meddlesome Moth
This secret off-menu hybrid dish at the Moth is made with skewered, seared slab bacon, buttery hollandaise sauce, maple syrup and fresh-made funnel cake. It's served in a cast-iron skillet with a melty, sweet lump of vanilla-bean ice cream.

Their Freakshakes bring all the ... well, you know.
Their Freakshakes bring all the ... well, you know.
Kellie Reynolds

Creme de la Cookie's Freakshakes
That massive sugar concoction is, in fact, a milkshake, and you can, in fact, get it at Creme de la Cookie in Snider Plaza.

Stirr knows a thing or two about s'mores.
Stirr knows a thing or two about s'mores.
Kellie Reynolds

The Stirr S'more at Stirr
Why cook your own s'mores over a fire when you can sit on Stirr's rooftop patio and be served this beautiful mountain of s'more instead?

I.C.E. NY's secret tasting menu is a fun way to try its rolled ice cream creations.
I.C.E. NY's secret tasting menu is a fun way to try its rolled ice cream creations.
Kathy Tran

I.C.E. NY's rolled ice cream
Stop waiting in hourlong lines for rolled ice cream in Deep Ellum and head to I.C.E. NY, where you can try a variety of creative rolled creations and sample not-yet-released treats from its secret beta-test menu.

City of Ate

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >