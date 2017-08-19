Four Dallas Dishes to Conquer Your Hangover

The sour cream enchilada at Blue Goose Cantina could cure cancer. OK, maybe not, but it will cure your hangover. Nick Rallo

Let us guess: You had a few too many Dallas Blondes at last night's Fleet Foxes show. Or maybe you drank an entire box of pinot grigio on your couch — we're not here to judge. Either way, your hangover might need a helping hand today. These cheesy, sauce-covered, blatantly unhealthy but delicious dishes are here to help.

The sour cream enchilada at Blue Goose Cantina

Make no mistake: Tex-Mex always helps, regardless of the situation. The sour cream-covered enchiladas at Blue Goose Cantina will soak up all of your mistakes, save for the texts you sent your ex at 3:30 a.m.

Two words: burger bao. Nick Rallo

The burger bao at Sumo Shack

It's a cheeseburger inside of a fluffy bao bun. What else do you need to know?

Return to the scene of the crime for the Old Monk's fish and chips. Courtesy of the Old Monk

The Old Monk's fish and chips

Nothing erases pub mistakes quite like pub food. Fill up on Belgian beer-battered fish and chips at the Old Monk, which has been serving pub fare in Uptown for nearly 20 years.

Hello, lover. Nick Rallo

The burger at Hide

Nothing lights up the pleasure center of our brain quite like molten American cheese sliding off a juicy burger. Hide's burger, made with roasted garlic aioli, braised onion and bacon, is the great American cure-all. Stop by during happy hour and it's only $6.

