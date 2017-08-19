menu

Four Dallas Dishes to Conquer Your Hangover


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Four Dallas Dishes to Conquer Your Hangover

Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By City of Ate
The sour cream enchilada at Blue Goose Cantina could cure cancer. OK, maybe not, but it will cure your hangover.
The sour cream enchilada at Blue Goose Cantina could cure cancer. OK, maybe not, but it will cure your hangover.
Nick Rallo
A A

Let us guess: You had a few too many Dallas Blondes at last night's Fleet Foxes show. Or maybe you drank an entire box of pinot grigio on your couch — we're not here to judge. Either way, your hangover might need a helping hand today. These cheesy, sauce-covered, blatantly unhealthy but delicious dishes are here to help.

The sour cream enchilada at Blue Goose Cantina
Make no mistake: Tex-Mex always helps, regardless of the situation. The sour cream-covered enchiladas at Blue Goose Cantina will soak up all of your mistakes, save for the texts you sent your ex at 3:30 a.m.

Two words: burger bao.
Two words: burger bao.
Nick Rallo

The burger bao at Sumo Shack
It's a cheeseburger inside of a fluffy bao bun. What else do you need to know?

Return to the scene of the crime for the Old Monk's fish and chips.
Return to the scene of the crime for the Old Monk's fish and chips.
Courtesy of the Old Monk

The Old Monk's fish and chips
Nothing erases pub mistakes quite like pub food. Fill up on Belgian beer-battered fish and chips at the Old Monk, which has been serving pub fare in Uptown for nearly 20 years.

Hello, lover.
Hello, lover.
Nick Rallo

The burger at Hide
Nothing lights up the pleasure center of our brain quite like molten American cheese sliding off a juicy burger. Hide's burger, made with roasted garlic aioli, braised onion and bacon, is the great American cure-all. Stop by during happy hour and it's only $6.

City of Ate

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >