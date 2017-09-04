Screw You, Paleo: Indulge Yourself With These Four Carb-Filled Dallas Dishes

The gemelli arrabbiata, $14. Kathy Tran

With summer drawing to a close, we can all forget about this whole beachbody situation, right? If you, too, have given up on all things Atkins, here are four indulgent, carb-filled dishes that will hit the spot.

Sassetta's gemelli arrabbiata

These fresh, perfectly al dente gemelli noodles are bathed in a simple sauce that nails all the pleasures of arrabbiata: crackling pepper, sharp tomato acidity, an undercurrent of serious spice. It's hard to go wrong with the pasta dishes at Sassetta.

Stonedeck's secret mac and cheese menu is not so secret anymore. Kathy Tran

Stonedeck Pizza's mac and cheese

What started as a secret menu offered only for delivery through Uber Eats recently became a part of Stonedeck's dine-in menu as well. Fill up on mac and cheese topped with Stonedeck's pizza toppings.

Nova knows the way to our heart. Beth Rankin

The pulled duck pizza at Nova

Pulled duck and cherrywood bacon pizza, slathered in sweet, tangy Memphis barbecue sauce and sprinkled liberally with smoked cheddar, buffalo mozzarella and red onions, all of it atop a beautifully crispy crust. Nova knows how to feed the inebriated.

This cold noodle dish at Hot Joy will warm your heart and cool your bones at the same time. Beth Rankin

Cold crab and shrimp noodles at Hot Joy

Hot Joy's cold crab and shrimp noodles ($16.99) is a fun, ramen-y take on tom kha, the Thai/Lao dish that gets a sweet-meets-savory flavor punch from coconut milk, Thai chiles and fresh Thai herbs like basil.

