Screw You, Paleo: Indulge Yourself With These Four Carb-Filled Dallas Dishes
|
The gemelli arrabbiata, $14.
Kathy Tran
With summer drawing to a close, we can all forget about this whole beachbody situation, right? If you, too, have given up on all things Atkins, here are four indulgent, carb-filled dishes that will hit the spot.
Sassetta's gemelli arrabbiata
These fresh, perfectly al dente gemelli noodles are bathed in a simple sauce that nails all the pleasures of arrabbiata: crackling pepper, sharp tomato acidity, an undercurrent of serious spice. It's hard to go wrong with the pasta dishes at Sassetta.
|
Stonedeck's secret mac and cheese menu is not so secret anymore.
Kathy Tran
Stonedeck Pizza's mac and cheese
What started as a secret menu offered only for delivery through Uber Eats recently became a part of Stonedeck's dine-in menu as well. Fill up on mac and cheese topped with Stonedeck's pizza toppings.
|
Nova knows the way to our heart.
Beth Rankin
The pulled duck pizza at Nova
Pulled duck and cherrywood bacon pizza, slathered in sweet, tangy Memphis barbecue sauce and sprinkled liberally with smoked cheddar, buffalo mozzarella and red onions, all of it atop a beautifully crispy crust. Nova knows how to feed the inebriated.
|
This cold noodle dish at Hot Joy will warm your heart and cool your bones at the same time.
Beth Rankin
Cold crab and shrimp noodles at Hot Joy
Hot Joy's cold crab and shrimp noodles ($16.99) is a fun, ramen-y take on tom kha, the Thai/Lao dish that gets a sweet-meets-savory flavor punch from coconut milk, Thai chiles and fresh Thai herbs like basil.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!