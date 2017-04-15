menu

Four Tiny Barbecue Trailers Turning Out Killer North Texas Barbecue

Barley & Board Team Transforms a Vintage Travel Trailer Into a 'Barbecue Outpost in the Trees'


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Four Tiny Barbecue Trailers Turning Out Killer North Texas Barbecue

Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Last Supper has served its regulars out of the firetruck-red trailer since 2014.
Last Supper has served its regulars out of the firetruck-red trailer since 2014.
Matthew Martinez
A A

The great thing about good barbecue is that it can come from anywhere – some of North Texas' best joints started as little more than a smoker in a trailer. If you're looking for some killer barbecue with a small footprint, check out these tiny operations that pack big flavor.

If you happen to see this sign on a trailer while traveling through Carrollton, stop in immediately; killer barbecue awaits.
If you happen to see this sign on a trailer while traveling through Carrollton, stop in immediately; killer barbecue awaits.
Chris Wolfgang

Nate’s BBQ To-Go
2009 W. Hebron Pkwy #100, Carrollton
Nate’s is legitimate take-out barbecue. You can eat in the teeny-tiny dining room, but you don't need to dine in to dig Nate's excellent brisket and pork ribs.

Substance over style rules at 407 BBQ.
Substance over style rules at 407 BBQ.
Chris Wolfgang

407 BBQ
1213 FM 407, Argyle
It doesn't get much simpler than a single-wide trailer in a gravel parking lot next to a gas station/liquor store. At 407 in Argyle, the pencil-width slices of brisket are melt-in-your-mouth tender, the ribs have their own flavorful dry rub and the jalapeño sausage is juicy with cheese liberally mixed in.

A three-meat plate at Last Supper BBQ runs you $15, a steal in today's barbecue market.
A three-meat plate at Last Supper BBQ runs you $15, a steal in today's barbecue market.
Matthew Martinez

Last Supper BBQ
Fort Worth; locations vary
Chris Salone's experience on the competitive barbecue circuit means this barbecue trailer is well worth tracking down. Try the sausage, St. Louis-cut ribs or the chili made with brisket.

Bumbershoot Barbecue is DFW's latest barbecue addition, and it's as adorable as it is delicious.
Bumbershoot Barbecue is DFW's latest barbecue addition, and it's as adorable as it is delicious.
Matthew Martinez

Bumbershoot Barbecue
425 U.S. 377 South, Argyle
The team behind Barley & Board continue their Argyle domination with Bumbershoot Barbecue, a vintage travel trailer-turned-barbecue truck tucked away into the woods behind Earl's 377. It's now open for both lunch and dinner, so it's easier than ever to try their three-meat plate with brisket, ribs and sausage.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >