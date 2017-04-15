Four Tiny Barbecue Trailers Turning Out Killer North Texas Barbecue

Last Supper has served its regulars out of the firetruck-red trailer since 2014. Matthew Martinez

The great thing about good barbecue is that it can come from anywhere – some of North Texas' best joints started as little more than a smoker in a trailer. If you're looking for some killer barbecue with a small footprint, check out these tiny operations that pack big flavor.

If you happen to see this sign on a trailer while traveling through Carrollton, stop in immediately; killer barbecue awaits. Chris Wolfgang

Nate’s BBQ To-Go

2009 W. Hebron Pkwy #100, Carrollton

Nate’s is legitimate take-out barbecue. You can eat in the teeny-tiny dining room, but you don't need to dine in to dig Nate's excellent brisket and pork ribs.

Substance over style rules at 407 BBQ. Chris Wolfgang

407 BBQ

1213 FM 407, Argyle

It doesn't get much simpler than a single-wide trailer in a gravel parking lot next to a gas station/liquor store. At 407 in Argyle, the pencil-width slices of brisket are melt-in-your-mouth tender, the ribs have their own flavorful dry rub and the jalapeño sausage is juicy with cheese liberally mixed in.

A three-meat plate at Last Supper BBQ runs you $15, a steal in today's barbecue market. Matthew Martinez

Last Supper BBQ

Fort Worth; locations vary

Chris Salone's experience on the competitive barbecue circuit means this barbecue trailer is well worth tracking down. Try the sausage, St. Louis-cut ribs or the chili made with brisket.

Bumbershoot Barbecue is DFW's latest barbecue addition, and it's as adorable as it is delicious. Matthew Martinez

Bumbershoot Barbecue

425 U.S. 377 South, Argyle

The team behind Barley & Board continue their Argyle domination with Bumbershoot Barbecue, a vintage travel trailer-turned-barbecue truck tucked away into the woods behind Earl's 377. It's now open for both lunch and dinner, so it's easier than ever to try their three-meat plate with brisket, ribs and sausage.

