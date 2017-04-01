menu

Four New Dallas Brunches to Try This Weekend

Tacos Mariachi Has a Whole New Taco Menu Just for Sunday Brunch


Four New Dallas Brunches to Try This Weekend

Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Is this real life? It is at Fat Chicken, now open in Trinity Groves.
Is this real life? It is at Fat Chicken, now open in Trinity Groves.
Susie Oszustowicz
Looking for a different brunch option this weekend? Whether you're looking for pizza brunch from an old standby or a place to fill up on mimosas and scrambled eggs, here's a look at five new brunches in Dallas.

Fat Chicken
3011 Gulden Lane
This new fried chicken joint in Trinity Groves just launched a brunch that kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Fill up on eggs Benedict, beignets and a Fat Chicken specialty: fried chicken and doughnuts. To sweeten the pot, there's a mimosa bar and a house michelada if you need a little hair of the dog.

Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge on Greenville is the street's latest spot for a breezy weekend brunch.
Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge on Greenville is the street's latest spot for a breezy weekend brunch.
Tim Cox

Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge
2900 Greenville Ave.
This brand-new spot on Greenville is part coffee shop, part cocktail bar and lounge and part restaurant, and they're already offering brunch dishes like fried chicken and waffles ($12) and "Halcyon Benedicts" such as the Benito ($12), with smoked pulled pork and tangy barbecue sauce. That gorgeous patio should bring out the brunchers en masse.

This Cane Rosso creation is no ordinary waffle. It is a savory, potato-y waffle — think part pierogi, part mashed potato pancake — stuffed with meatballs, cheese and tangy sauce.
This Cane Rosso creation is no ordinary waffle. It is a savory, potato-y waffle — think part pierogi, part mashed potato pancake — stuffed with meatballs, cheese and tangy sauce.
Kathryn DeBruler

Cane Rosso White Lake
7328 Gaston Ave.
Cane Rosso White Lake just unveiled a brand new weekend brunch, and it is well worth the hype. Don't skip the Hylander, a savory waffle stuffed with meatballs and cheese, or the Mother Clucker, a fried chicken biscuit that was built for your hangover.

Brian Reinhart

Tacos Mariachi
602 Singleton Blvd.
This West Dallas taco favorite just launched a Sunday brunch with tacos de guisados, the street-style tacos that incorporate stewed, braised or marinated meats. Each Sunday, they offer five or six out of a rotating selection of a dozen new tacos.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

