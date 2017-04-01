Four New Dallas Brunches to Try This Weekend
Is this real life? It is at Fat Chicken, now open in Trinity Groves.
Susie Oszustowicz
Looking for a different brunch option this weekend? Whether you're looking for pizza brunch from an old standby or a place to fill up on mimosas and scrambled eggs, here's a look at five new brunches in Dallas.
Fat Chicken
3011 Gulden Lane
This new fried chicken joint in Trinity Groves just launched a brunch that kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Fill up on eggs Benedict, beignets and a Fat Chicken specialty: fried chicken and doughnuts. To sweeten the pot, there's a mimosa bar and a house michelada if you need a little hair of the dog.
Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge on Greenville is the street's latest spot for a breezy weekend brunch.
Tim Cox
Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge
2900 Greenville Ave.
This brand-new spot on Greenville is part coffee shop, part cocktail bar and lounge and part restaurant, and they're already offering brunch dishes like fried chicken and waffles ($12) and "Halcyon Benedicts" such as the Benito ($12), with smoked pulled pork and tangy barbecue sauce. That gorgeous patio should bring out the brunchers en masse.
This Cane Rosso creation is no ordinary waffle. It is a savory, potato-y waffle — think part pierogi, part mashed potato pancake — stuffed with meatballs, cheese and tangy sauce.
Kathryn DeBruler
Cane Rosso White Lake
7328 Gaston Ave.
Cane Rosso White Lake just unveiled a brand new weekend brunch, and it is well worth the hype. Don't skip the Hylander, a savory waffle stuffed with meatballs and cheese, or the Mother Clucker, a fried chicken biscuit that was built for your hangover.
Brian Reinhart
Tacos Mariachi
602 Singleton Blvd.
This West Dallas taco favorite just launched a Sunday brunch with tacos de guisados, the street-style tacos that incorporate stewed, braised or marinated meats. Each Sunday, they offer five or six out of a rotating selection of a dozen new tacos.
