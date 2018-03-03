Four New Dallas Breakfast Joints That Should Be on Your Radar Right Now

Whether you're in the mood for omelets, arepas or Japanese pancakes, these new breakfast spots have the goods.

It may be the most important meal of the day, but Dallas hasn't always had a great reputation for having great breakfast options. (Brunch is an entirely different story.) A new wave of restaurants is bringing something new to the table, which means it's never been a better time to go out for breakfast in Dallas.

Arepa TX opens at 9 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends with the two most beautiful words in the English language: breakfast arepas. courtesy Arepa TX

Arepa TX

Breakfast arepas, anyone? This fusion arepa restaurant doesn't just serve cheeseburger arepas — it also cooks savory breakfast takes that are perfectly grilled in a panini press.