Four New Dallas Breakfast Joints That Should Be on Your Radar Right Now

It may be the most important meal of the day, but Dallas hasn't always had a great reputation for having great breakfast options. (Brunch is an entirely different story.) A new wave of restaurants is bringing something new to the table, which means it's never been a better time to go out for breakfast in Dallas.
Arepa TX
Breakfast arepas, anyone? This fusion arepa restaurant doesn't just serve cheeseburger arepas — it also cooks savory breakfast takes that are perfectly grilled in a panini press.
Creek Cafe
This new East Dallas cafe is tiny but has a lot of heart — and it serves picture-perfect, uber-fluffy Japanese pancakes. As your server will warn you, these treats take a little longer to come out of the kitchen, but they're worth the wait.
Wow Donuts & Drips
This new Plano doughnut shop does not mess around — and by that, we mean it definitely does. Wow has fun with its selection of 120 scratch-made doughnuts, playing with flavors such as sun-dried tomato basil, fluffer nutter and Nutella Kit Kat.
Mockingbird Diner
The amusingly church-like architecture of Mockingbird Diner isn't the only reason people flock to this new Love Field-adjacent eatery. The new restaurant from Jack Perkins (Maple & Motor) and Jeana Johnson (Good 2 Go Tacos) serves thoughtful, well-made riffs on diner favorites. Just keep in mind, late sleepers, that breakfast is only served until 11 a.m.
