Whether you're in the mood for omelets, arepas or Japanese pancakes, these new breakfast spots have the goods.
Kathryn DeBruler

Four New Dallas Breakfast Joints That Should Be on Your Radar Right Now

City of Ate | March 3, 2018 | 4:00am
It may be the most important meal of the day, but Dallas hasn't always had a great reputation for having great breakfast options. (Brunch is an entirely different story.) A new wave of restaurants is bringing something new to the table, which means it's never been a better time to go out for breakfast in Dallas.

Arepa TX opens at 9 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends with the two most beautiful words in the English language: breakfast arepas.
courtesy Arepa TX

Arepa TX
Breakfast arepas, anyone? This fusion arepa restaurant doesn't just serve cheeseburger arepas — it also cooks savory breakfast takes that are perfectly grilled in a panini press.

At Creek Cafe, the Japanese pancakes are worth the wait.
Kathryn DeBruler

Creek Cafe
This new East Dallas cafe is tiny but has a lot of heart — and it serves picture-perfect, uber-fluffy Japanese pancakes. As your server will warn you, these treats take a little longer to come out of the kitchen, but they're worth the wait.

Paige Weaver

Wow Donuts & Drips
This new Plano doughnut shop does not mess around — and by that, we mean it definitely does. Wow has fun with its selection of 120 scratch-made doughnuts, playing with flavors such as sun-dried tomato basil, fluffer nutter and Nutella Kit Kat.

Let us pray at the altar of diner food.
courtesy Mockingbird Diner

Mockingbird Diner
The amusingly church-like architecture of Mockingbird Diner isn't the only reason people flock to this new Love Field-adjacent eatery. The new restaurant from Jack Perkins (Maple & Motor) and Jeana Johnson (Good 2 Go Tacos) serves thoughtful, well-made riffs on diner favorites. Just keep in mind, late sleepers, that breakfast is only served until 11 a.m.

