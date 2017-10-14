menu


Four New Dallas Restaurants That Should Be on Your Radar

Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By City of Ate
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. recently opened a location at Peavy and Garland roads in East Dallas.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. recently opened a location at Peavy and Garland roads in East Dallas.
Taylor Adams
Looking for something new this weekend? Look no further. These new Dallas restaurants should be on your radar:

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
GAPCo pizza fans no longer have to head to Greenville Avenue for a slice — the company recently opened a second location at Peavy and Garland roads in East Dallas. The menu is the same as the Greenville location, but this spot is nestled in East Dallas' most famous food neighborhood. After grabbing a pie to go, stop by Goodfriend Package next door to grab a bomber of craft beer.

Pick up Hello Dumpling's sesame noodles in peanut sauce ($6) across the street.
Pick up Hello Dumpling's sesame noodles in peanut sauce ($6) across the street.
Beth Rankin

Hello Dumpling
Further proof that the corner of Garland and Peavy is the hot food neighborhood of the moment: Hello Dumpling, a fresh noodle, dumpling and bubble tea spot across the street from GAPCo. With a tasty, inexpensive menu and super-fast service, it's the ideal East Dallas lunch spot.

Fort Worth's Oni Ramen opened a Deep Ellum location.
Fort Worth's Oni Ramen opened a Deep Ellum location.
Beth Rankin

Oni Ramen
Speaking of noodles, in Deep Ellum, the new Oni Ramen — a Fort Worth import — is now serving ramen bowls until 4 a.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Try the Oni Reaper, which is so spicy that it comes with a challenge: Eat chef-owner Jesus Garcia's version of the Reaper, nearly three times as spicy as the classic Oni Reaper, in less than 12 minutes without drinking water.

Try the ShackBurger or Chick'n Shack with dill pickles.
Try the ShackBurger or Chick'n Shack with dill pickles.
Nick Rallo

Shake Shack at Preston Hollow
Shake Shack fans (and, judging by the rabid burger lovers who flock here, there are many), head to Preston Road and Royal Lane for DFW's third location — and don't leave without trying the Chick'n Shack.

City of Ate

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

