Banh Mi, Burgers and Drunken Ice Cream: Four New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out

8 Cloves serves aloo gobi, eggplant bharta, pakora sliders and roti. The new Dallas Farmers Market food stand focuses on healthy northern Indian fare. Brian Reinhart

Restaurants are opening faster in Dallas than any mere human can keep up with. If you're looking to get out of a dining rut, here are four new eateries that deserve your attention.

8 Cloves

Kabul native Afifa Nayeb, whose "Silk Road fare" stand, Laili, has proven to be one of the Dallas Farmers Market's best, has a new outpost at the market's food hall: 8 Cloves, dedicated to northern Indian food with a strong leaning toward vegetarian offerings. Try the eggplant bharta ($8), tender roasted eggplant with a light yogurt sauce and bell pepper slices.

The Vietnamese pork sausage banh mi at Sandwich Hag Beth Rankin

Sandwich Hag

Reyna Duong has evolved her sold-out banh mi pop-ups into a new takeout window in The Cedars where you'll find authentic banh mi made with everything from housemade Vietnamese pork sausage to ginger tofu. Whatever you do, don't skip Duong's phenomenal coconut variation on Vietnamese iced coffee.

The Original 50/50, Slater's blend of beef and bacon, pepper jack cheese, a sunny side-up egg, avocado mash and chipotle adobo mayo on brioche, is $10.49. Nick Rallo

Slater's 50/50

This over-the-top new burger chain serves up everything from chimichanga burgers to beef patties blended with juicy, fatty bacon.

Organic coconut milk ice cream with white chocolate, cream soda, white fudge and vanilla bourbon bean atop a cone filled with roasted hazelnuts and 24-karat gold Courtesy of Ice Cream Wasted

Ice Cream Wasted

If you wanna try this new ice cream shop, opening this weekend in Bishop Arts, you're gonna need a reservation: This vegan-friendly shop, serving up booze-filled sweets, is reservation-only. To get in, you'll need to buy a seat to one of its themed tastings.

