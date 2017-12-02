 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
They may not look like much, but these are some damn fine biscuits.
They may not look like much, but these are some damn fine biscuits.
Beth Rankin

Four New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out This Weekend

City of Ate | December 2, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

In a dining rut? Shake the dust off this weekend by checking out one of these new local restaurants. Whether you're looking for biscuits of baba ghanoush, there's fresh food out there to try.

Overeasy
Start your weekend with downtown's stellar new breakfast spot, Overeasy, tucked into the recently revamped lobby of the Statler Hotel. Grab an Americano from the coffee counter or dine in for chef Graham Dodds' above-average biscuits and gravy.

Up on Knox brings posh-priced seafood options to Knox-Henderson.
Up on Knox brings posh-priced seafood options to Knox-Henderson.
Beth Rankin

Up on Knox
Shopping in Knox-Henderson and find yourself craving a $23 lobster club? Check out the new Up on Knox, a trendy eatery from chefs Melody Bishop and Dennis Kelly, formerly of Lark on the Park. If you're feeling really fancy, treat yourself to a $75 seafood tower.

Malibu Poke's poke bowls come with a pedigree.
Malibu Poke's poke bowls come with a pedigree.
Beth Rankin

Malibu Poke
This new Turtle Creek Village fast-casual spot serves poke bowls with uber-high-quality fish and unexpected ingredients handpicked by FT33's Matt McCallister. Heat-seekers should definitely try the spicy chile tuna bowl.

Meze at Chai Khanah, including musabaha, baba ghanoush and pickles
Meze at Chai Khanah, including musabaha, baba ghanoush and pickles
Kathy Tran

Chai Khanah
Head to Richardson to visit one of our favorite new spots, a friendly Iraqi restaurant where you're guaranteed to fill up on unexpected sides, baskets of bread and smoky grilled vegetables. Try the kibbeh or the makhlama, a breakfast platter of scrambled eggs mixed with ground lamb, spices, tomatoes and onions.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >