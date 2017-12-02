Four New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out This Weekend

In a dining rut? Shake the dust off this weekend by checking out one of these new local restaurants. Whether you're looking for biscuits of baba ghanoush, there's fresh food out there to try.
Overeasy
Start your weekend with downtown's stellar new breakfast spot, Overeasy, tucked into the recently revamped lobby of the Statler Hotel. Grab an Americano from the coffee counter or dine in for chef Graham Dodds' above-average biscuits and gravy.
Up on Knox
Shopping in Knox-Henderson and find yourself craving a $23 lobster club? Check out the new Up on Knox, a trendy eatery from chefs Melody Bishop and Dennis Kelly, formerly of Lark on the Park. If you're feeling really fancy, treat yourself to a $75 seafood tower.
Malibu Poke
This new Turtle Creek Village fast-casual spot serves poke bowls with uber-high-quality fish and unexpected ingredients handpicked by FT33's Matt McCallister. Heat-seekers should definitely try the spicy chile tuna bowl.
Chai Khanah
Head to Richardson to visit one of our favorite new spots, a friendly Iraqi restaurant where you're guaranteed to fill up on unexpected sides, baskets of bread and smoky grilled vegetables. Try the kibbeh or the makhlama, a breakfast platter of scrambled eggs mixed with ground lamb, spices, tomatoes and onions.
