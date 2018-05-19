The surface of the sun seems to have descended on Dallas early this year, which means it's time to transition to summer drinking mode. After all, nobody wants to drink a pitcher of Brandy Alexanders when it's 95 degrees outside. Chill out this weekend with one of these summery Dallas drinks.

Las Almas Rotas' ranch water

"Ranch water" — made, in Las Almas Rotas' case, with Topo Chico, lime juice and either tequila or mezcal — has become a classic Texas cocktail that bartenders love to modernize. The cocktail was featured in Nico Martini's new book, Texas Cocktails, and you'll find a great version of it at Las Almas Rotas, the Expo Park mezcaleria.

This cocktail really may be God's plan. courtesy Jennifer Sopp

The God's Plan at ABV

ABV, the new Prohibition-style cocktail bar hidden away above Leela's Raw Bar on Lowest Greenville, found religion with God's Plan ($12), made with Sombra mezcal, horchata, cinnamon-vanilla sugar and lime juice. The only thing more refreshing than horchata on a hot day is horchata spiked with mezcal.