Las Almas Rotas' take on ranch water is featured in Nico Martini's new book, Texas Cocktails.
Melissa Hennings

Damn, It's Hot (Already) — Four Summery Dallas Cocktails to Sip This Weekend

Beth Rankin | May 19, 2018 | 4:00am
The surface of the sun seems to have descended on Dallas early this year, which means it's time to transition to summer drinking mode. After all, nobody wants to drink a pitcher of Brandy Alexanders when it's 95 degrees outside. Chill out this weekend with one of these summery Dallas drinks.

Las Almas Rotas' ranch water
"Ranch water" — made, in Las Almas Rotas' case, with Topo Chico, lime juice and either tequila or mezcal — has become a classic Texas cocktail that bartenders love to modernize. The cocktail was featured in Nico Martini's new book, Texas Cocktails, and you'll find a great version of it at Las Almas Rotas, the Expo Park mezcaleria.

The God's Plan at ABV
ABV, the new Prohibition-style cocktail bar hidden away above Leela's Raw Bar on Lowest Greenville, found religion with God's Plan ($12), made with Sombra mezcal, horchata, cinnamon-vanilla sugar and lime juice. The only thing more refreshing than horchata on a hot day is horchata spiked with mezcal.

Sippin' Sap All Day ($12): Balcones TX Rye Whiskey, birch extract, Crown maple syrup, Pippali tincture and Angostura bitters.
courtesy Midnight Rambler

Midnight Rambler's Sippin' Sap All Day
Downtown cocktail den Midnight Rambler has a new spring/summer cocktail menu, and it's a fun one. Inspired by the pagan rites of spring, the menu's "themes of fertility, renewal and the balance of light and dark inform the new cocktails, with flavor and aroma coming on like trance-inducing Dionysian rhythms," according to a press release. OK, sure. Kick things off with Sippin' Sap All Day, a whiskey drink that sips much sunnier than it sounds.

Mudhen knows how to brighten up a cocktail: with flours and aquafaba.
courtesy Amity Thomas

Mudhen's Detox While Retox
Aquafaba, otherwise known as the leftover liquid when you drain a can of chickpeas, is one of the hottest cocktail ingredients in Dallas right now. The syrupy liquid whips up just like an egg white, no animal product necessary. Try it in this Mudhen cocktail made with Green House Gin, lemon, orange blossom simple and activated charcoal.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

