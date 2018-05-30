What To Do This Weekend: Macarons 101, a Mimosa Walk and Samurai Cocktails

Make like Oda Nobunaga and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection of Japanese armor. The cost is $10.

What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour

When it do: 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.

*****

Do you know how to fold the egg whites just so? Do you turn up your nose at food dye in liquid form? Do you believe that the secret to success lies in the willingness to sift? If so, you may not need a macaron cooking class. In the event that you're unsure of the answers to these questions or simply want to eat a boatload of macarons, then Perfect Temper Kitchen's French macaron cooking class may be for you. Participants will learn all the secrets of making the perfect macaron while also noshing on some tasty bites. This event is BYOB and includes a gift box of macarons. The cost to attend is $65.

What it be: French Macaron Cooking Class

When it do: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Where dat is: 6900 Alma Drive, Plano

*****

Crawdads. Crayfish. Mudbugs. Bro-roaches. Whatever you want to call them, Market Square in Grand Prairie will be in no short supply of the little buggers for its crawfish boil. In conjunction with the Grand Prairie Farmers Market, the boil will feature freshly boiled crawfish, potatoes and corn for $10 per pound. The market will also include a soda garden, live music and games.

What it be: Crawfish Boil at Market Square

When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where dat is: 120 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

*****

Take a trip to Little Elm this weekend to enjoy the two tenets underlying happy, suburban life: beer and barbecue. The Little Elm Craft Brew and Que festival will feature live music, beer tastings and carcinogen-packed meats. Admission is free, and beer sampling tickets are available for $25 in advance or $35 at the gate; they include 12 two-ounce samples and a commemorative pint glass.

What it be: Little Elm Craft Brew and Que

When it do: 4-9 p.m. Saturday

Where dat is: 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

*****

The Bishop Arts District's mimosa walk is back for another iteration of Buying Candles While Intoxicated. Tickets may be purchased online for $20 or in person on the day of the event for $25. In-person sales will take place on the corner of Bishop and Seventh. Once you’ve got your ticket and your glass, you’ll be free to stroll, shop and sip to your heart’s content at participating merchants.

What it be: Mimosa Walk

When it do: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where dat is: West Davis Street and North Bishop Avenue