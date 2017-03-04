From Syrian Ice Cream to Taiwanese Shaved Snow, Five International Sweets to Sample in DFW

The Taiwanese shaved snow creations at Lumi Snow Company in Fort Worth will make your Instagram followers v. jealous. Kellie Reynolds

Next time you’re in the market for something sweet, skip the apple pie and molten chocolate cake and sample sweets outside your comfort zone. Dallas-Fort Worth has a vibrant international food scene, which means there’s no shortage of options. Here are our five favorites right now:

Knefeh, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with cheese and a sweet syrup poured over top, served at Zatar in Deep Ellum. Kathy Tran

Knefeh at Zatar

2825 Commerce St.

One of our favorite new restaurants in Deep Ellum is a Lebanese tapas bar that does everything right — and the desserts are no exception. If you’re wary of trying a dessert made with cheese, let Zatar show you the way with the Knefeh, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with cheese and topped with nuts and a sweet syrup.

Lumi Snow Company's The Circus, made with strawberry snow, popcorn, circus animal cookies, fruit loops and strawberry sauce, topped with freshly-spun cotton candy. Kellie Reynolds

Taiwanese Shaved Snow at Lumi Snow Company

7355 N. Beach St., Fort Worth

A curious cross between ice cream and shaved ice, Taiwanese “shaved snow” is a gorgeous, tasty creation that won’t leave you feeling over-indulged. Lumi Snow Company in Fort Worth creates stunning architectural creations topped with everything from popcorn to cotton candy.

BigDash makes Syrian desserts that, unlike most American sweets, won't leave you feeling like you've been sugar-bombed. Matthew Martinez

Syrian Ice Cream at BigDash

717 Lingco Dr., Richardson

In Richardson, BigDash puts a fun twist on traditional Syrian desserts, some of which date back to 1895. Try the Syrian ice cream, a curiously stretchy confection made with milk, cream, rose water, sahlab gum and topped with pistachios.

Kellie Reynolds

Jipangi at Bubble Jipangi in Carrollton

2640 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

All right, stop giggling — this curiously shaped Korean treat tastes even more fun that it looks. The puffed corn cone is stuffed full of soft-serve ice cream and tastes kinda like a dessert take on Corn Pops or Cap’n Crunch.

Thai rolled ice cream is a fun addition to the Dallas food scene, and you don't even need to drive out to the suburbs to get it. Kellie Reynolds

Thai Rolled Ice Cream at Chills 360

2646 Elm St.

To try this super-trendy dessert, you won’t need to drive any further than Deep Ellum — but you will likely need to wait in line. Choose your ice cream flavors and add-ins, then watch as the ice cream ninjas slap and roll the cream against a frozen surface to create these delightful little rolls that can be topped with whatever your sugar-lovin’ heart desires. This spot is open late, too, which makes it a good spot for a post-bar treat.

