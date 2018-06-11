At This Dallas Funnel Cake Restaurant, Sample More Than 200 Cake Combinations

The Oreo funnel cake is one of the most popular orders at Funnel Cake Paradise.

It was a Saturday full of errands and eating when a sudden funnel cake craving hit.

We were sure there was no place to get funnel cake this time of year, but a quick Google search proved us wrong. At the small Funnel Cake Paradise shop in southern Dallas’ Redbird Oaks shopping center, we ordered classic, funnel cakes with powdered sugar. They were so good, we went back for a more adventurous order.

Funnel Cake Paradise is a family affair. From left: employees Octavian McCraw (owner Tina Owens' nephew), Dominique Hearne (Owens' godson) and Dequalynn Hearne (Owens' other godson). Dalila Thomas

According to owner Tina Owens, despite the array of options (more than 210 funnel cake combinations), the standard powdered sugar is the most popular. Owens runs the restaurant with family, including her nephew and two godsons. Her demeanor is shy and reserved, but her passion for her business oozes out despite the fact that she definitely doesn't have a sweet tooth.