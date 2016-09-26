Get a Killer Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With the 'I Love Tacos' Four-Pack

EXPAND Tacolandia will be here before you know it. Kathy Tran

In just a couple weeks, Dallas Observer Tacolandia will take over City Hall Plaza with dozens of taco vendors serving up all the barbacoa and al pastor you can handle. Some kick-ass vendors have already signed on, including:



La Ventana



Trompo (VIP)



La Nueva Puntada



LUCK at Trinity Groves



Yucatan Taco Stand



Taco Diner



Iron Cactus



Salsa Limon



The Grove at Harwood



Revolver Taco Lounge (VIP)



Digg's Tacos



El Come Taco (VIP)



Ticket-holders will get unlimited taco samples from vendors and can buy beer and cocktails from cash bars. Snag tickets now for $30 (GA) or $75 (VIP), or, if you've got three taco-loving friends (Who doesn't?), buy an I Love Tacos Pack, which will get you four GA tickets for $75. Buy the ticket pack instead of individual $30 tickets and you'll pay $18.75 per ticket. Now that's what I'm taco-in' about.

Dallas Observer Tacolandia

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.

Tickets: $18.75 to $80

