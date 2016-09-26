menu

Get a Killer Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With the 'I Love Tacos' Four-Pack


Get a Killer Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With the 'I Love Tacos' Four-Pack

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 2:13 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Tacolandia will be here before you know it.EXPAND
Tacolandia will be here before you know it.
Kathy Tran
In just a couple weeks, Dallas Observer Tacolandia will take over City Hall Plaza with dozens of taco vendors serving up all the barbacoa and al pastor you can handle. Some kick-ass vendors have already signed on, including:

  • La Ventana
  • Trompo (VIP)
  • La Nueva Puntada
  • LUCK at Trinity Groves
  • Yucatan Taco Stand
  • Taco Diner
  • Iron Cactus
  • Salsa Limon
  • The Grove at Harwood
  • Revolver Taco Lounge (VIP)
  • Digg's Tacos
  • El Come Taco (VIP)

Ticket-holders will get unlimited taco samples from vendors and can buy beer and cocktails from cash bars. Snag tickets now for $30 (GA) or $75 (VIP), or, if you've got three taco-loving friends (Who doesn't?), buy an I Love Tacos Pack, which will get you four GA tickets for $75. Buy the ticket pack instead of individual $30 tickets and you'll pay $18.75 per ticket. Now that's what I'm taco-in' about.

Dallas Observer Tacolandia
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.
Tickets: $18.75 to $80

