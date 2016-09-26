Get a Killer Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With the 'I Love Tacos' Four-Pack
|
Tacolandia will be here before you know it.
Kathy Tran
In just a couple weeks, Dallas Observer Tacolandia will take over City Hall Plaza with dozens of taco vendors serving up all the barbacoa and al pastor you can handle. Some kick-ass vendors have already signed on, including:
- La Ventana
- Trompo (VIP)
- La Nueva Puntada
- LUCK at Trinity Groves
- Yucatan Taco Stand
- Taco Diner
- Iron Cactus
- Salsa Limon
- The Grove at Harwood
- Revolver Taco Lounge (VIP)
- Digg's Tacos
- El Come Taco (VIP)
Ticket-holders will get unlimited taco samples from vendors and can buy beer and cocktails from cash bars. Snag tickets now for $30 (GA) or $75 (VIP), or, if you've got three taco-loving friends (Who doesn't?), buy an I Love Tacos Pack, which will get you four GA tickets for $75. Buy the ticket pack instead of individual $30 tickets and you'll pay $18.75 per ticket. Now that's what I'm taco-in' about.
Dallas Observer Tacolandia
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.
Tickets: $18.75 to $80
