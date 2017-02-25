menu

Go Normcore: Five Straightforward, Gimmick-Free DFW Bars and Restaurants

Five Ridiculously Over-the-Top Things You Need to Eat (And Drink) in Dallas Right Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Go Normcore: Five Straightforward, Gimmick-Free DFW Bars and Restaurants

Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Observer Staff
You don't get much more straight-forward than Nate's BBQ, which only has two tables but makes some damn fine barbecue from out of a smoker trailer.
You don't get much more straight-forward than Nate's BBQ, which only has two tables but makes some damn fine barbecue from out of a smoker trailer.
Chris Wolfgang
A A

Some days, in this city, it feels like there's no such thing as a restaurant without a hook — or, for that matter, a restaurant that doesn't have an open kitchen, white subway tile and edison bulbs hanging from the ceiling.

Sometimes, you just want to go somewhere ... normal, somewhere with no "concept," other than a commitment to doing what they do well. No selfie stations, no bottle service, just good food and drink. These are five such places.

There's no gimmick with this burger — it just is, and that is awesome.
There's no gimmick with this burger — it just is, and that is awesome.
Adair's Saloon

Adair's Saloon
2624 Commerce St.
At this point, it seems almost impossible that there could be a true-blue dive bar in Deep Ellum. But Adair's is definitely that place, and it has been for more than 30 years. Get a burger and a cold beer and enjoy a breed of bar that seems to be dying out.

What's better than a locally owned sub shop that keeps it simple and does it right?
What's better than a locally owned sub shop that keeps it simple and does it right?
Nick Rallo

New York Sub
3411 Asbury St.
An institution since 1976, New York Sub may have a new owner, but it's still a refreshingly regular spot to grab a sub and support local business owners.

The Dallasite has been a straightforward spot for 24 years.
The Dallasite has been a straightforward spot for 24 years.
Nick Rallo

The Dallasite
4822 Bryan St.
If you want a stiff cocktail served from a bartender who has no designs on being a "mixologist," The Dallasite is your place. Throw in comforting, straight-forward food like BLTs and raucous karaoke and you've got a winner, no pretense.

Poor Richard's chicken-fried steak is the size of a frisbee, but far more delicious than one.
Poor Richard's chicken-fried steak is the size of a frisbee, but far more delicious than one.
Kathryn DeBruler

Poor Richard’s Cafe
442 K Ave., Plano
No avocado toast, no $14 brunch cocktails, no fighting a woman in Lululemon leggings for the last patio table — Poor Richard's Cafe is a classic, stuff-yourself-silly diner, and sometimes that's all you really need.

It’s hard to put a price on enjoying good barbecue in the comfort of your own home. But Nate’s can try.
It’s hard to put a price on enjoying good barbecue in the comfort of your own home. But Nate’s can try.
Chris Wolfgang

Nate’s BBQ To-Go
2009 W. Hebron Pkwy #100, Carrollton
It doesn't get much more straightforward than this Carrollton barbecue trailer, which only has a couple seats in its tiny dining room. Do as most people do and grab a two-meat plate with brisket and whatever else strikes your fancy, then enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Dallasite
More Info
More Info

4822 Bryan St.
Dallas, TX 75204

214-826-3670

www.dallasiteclub.com

miles
Adair's Saloon
More Info
More Info

2624 Commerce St.
Dallas, Texas 75226

214-939-9900

www.adairssaloon.com

miles
Poor Richard's
More Info
More Info

2442 K Ave.
Plano, TX 75074

972-423-1524

www.poorrichardscafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >