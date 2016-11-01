Go Whole Hog This Weekend at Cattleack Barbeque

That's a lot of pork. Courtesy of Cattleack Barbeque

One of the city's best barbecue joints is a spot that plays hard-to-get. Cattleack Barbeque smokes up incredible barbecue, but up until recently, they've only been open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays.

But last month, Cattleack began testing the waters by opening on Saturdays and serving up a barbecue delicacy we don't often get in Dallas: whole hog. You can try it — along with plenty of other barbecue dishes, including brisket and brisket pastrami — this Saturday.

"The hog is smoked as a whole in its own private smoker," says Todd David, Cattleack's owner and pitmaster. "It weighs close to 200 pounds and smokes all night. Once it is done, we pull all the meat by hand — ribs, loins, shoulders (home of regular pulled pork), belly (bacon), hams and combine all those flavors together."

As for how you chow down on this hog, that's up to you.

"Most people prefer a pile of that mixed whole hog meat in all kinds of quantities," David says. "Some like it on a bun for a sandwich. Some even do a whole hog sandwich with homemade pimento cheese. That sandwich requires a nap."

Unlike the first round of whole hog Saturday, this time Cattleack will serve their full regular menu along with the whole hog. They'll also be serving their beef brisket pastrami, and trust us: this beautiful hybrid of barbecue and pastrami is a salty, smoky dream come true.

Cattleack Barbeque, 3628 Gamma Road. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday

