Good Vibes, Good Food: Eat Right at These Healthy DFW Restaurants

EXPAND Along with serving healthy vegetarian fare, Cosmic Cafe on Oak Lawn also serves up a big dose of bright, happy energy. Beth Rankin

Last week, we shared a list of 10 decidedly unhealthy dishes that would be great for anyone whose only New Year’s resolution is “eat more awesomely.” Perhaps, however, you really are trying to better yourself this year, and a part of that bettering could involve eating better. If that’s the case, here are eight DFW spots with good vibes and healthy fare.

Grab some groceries and a healthy smoothie at Ann's Health Food Center in Oak Cliff. Courtesy of Tiara Gavis

Ann’s Health Food Center and Market

2634 S. Zang Blvd.

Ann’s Health Food Center and Market stocks organic produce, herbs and supplements, and also features an organic cafe. Its Dallas flagship store has been helping customers get healthy since 1984. DART Police Sgt. Mike Oswalt has been grabbing lunch there for years.

“They have a salmon burger that’s real good,” he says. “And their portions are the right size.”

We tried the Grandma’s and Grandpa’s pudding smoothies. Grandpa’s, which was a blend of coffee, vegan hazelnut spread, almonds, choco chia pudding and soy milk, resulted in a smooth flavor with a bittersweet kick. Grandma’s, with its vanilla chia, pecans, coconut, vanilla wafers and coconut milk was much sweeter. If you’re further south than Oak Cliff, Ann’s also has a location in Waxahachie.

EXPAND Tofu and veggies at Cosmic Cafe, the happy Oak Lawn spot that serves vegetarian fare and hosts free yoga and meditation classes. Beth Rankin

Cosmic Cafe

2912 Oak Lawn Ave.

With its soulful surroundings, wholesome menu and upstairs meditation rooms, Cosmic Cafe is a seriously Zen place to grab a bite. There is no meat on this menu, but dishes this hearty and filling don’t even need it.

The ornate restaurant is beautifully decorated, and the people there aren’t too bad either. While lunching on a Cosmic Stir not long ago, my Honda hybrid was sideswiped in the cafe’s parking lot. The culprit could have simply driven off while I tasted my tofu. Instead, he walked back into the restaurant leaving his name, number and good karma.

EXPAND One of Kalachandji’s best features is a gorgeous courtyard perfect for a healthy vegetarian meal. Beth Rankin

Kalachandji’s

5430 Gurley Ave.

From homemade bread and steamed vegetables to chutney and tamarind tea, this decades-old vegetarian palace inside a Hare Krishna temple pays homage to India’s “beautiful, moon-faced one” also known as Kalachandji.

It’s also a good place to grab a bite quickly, as the food here comes from a delicious buffet, but make time to linger in this peaceful spot. When you pay your bill, browse the gift shop for incense and essential oils.

Oven-roasted eggplant, tomatoes, curry, mushrooms, almond milk, sage, coconut and potato starch noodles from Wholesome Grub. Courtesy of Wholesome Grub's Facebook page

Wholesome Grub

4609 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Wholesome Grub is fast food with a mission “to provide society with a healthy, fast and tasty alternative.”

The restaurant provides gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and paleo options. Their breakfast dishes are made with all natural, cage-free eggs. Other dishes include fish tacos, assorted salads and burgers, hummus and kale chips. They even offer personalized meal prep with help from in-house nutritionists.