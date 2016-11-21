Grilled Cheese, Cubans and Fried Bologna: The 15 Most Comforting Sandwiches in Dallas

EXPAND This grilled cheese at Knife is the meal equivalent of an electric blanket on a cold, rainy night. Courtesy Knife

Comfort is a buzz word right now. All over social media, brands are telling us what we need to survive right now: Exploding burgers or pizza pot pie or movies that don’t suck. But when the winter comes, if it does, one thing you need to do for yourself is to curl up with a warm sandwich. The comforting sandwiches of Dallas are the food equivalent to fresh socks after trekking through a snowy field, or that bear skin Leonardo DiCaprio wears in The Revenant. These sandwiches will ensconce you with runny egg or magma cheese or fill your belly with salty, cured meats.

EXPAND Duck pastrami and bacon are both made in-house for the duck sandwich at Blind Butcher ($13). Blind Butcher

The duck sandwich at Blind Butcher

1919 Greenville Ave.

The duck sandwich is a magic spell: Once you know the ingredients, you will see, hear and speak nothing else until you’ve eaten it. Thin duck pastrami, duck bacon, rounds of pickled shallot and a beer-infused goat cheese spread are arranged between a soft, Kosher salt-flecked pretzel bread. One bite in, you’ll see stars like you’ve been punched in an old-timey cartoon. There's salt and a bold, familiar duck flavor with pricks of pickle from the shallots and mustard.

The formula for Remedy's bologna is represented on the menu with adorable illustrations of Duroc pig with an Akaushi cow. Kathy Tran

Fried Housemade Bologna at Remedy

2010 Greenville Ave.

This is the Rembrandt of bologna sandwiches. Curtains of thinly-sliced bologna — a blend of Duroc pork and Akaushi beef — melted American cheese, good old-fashioned mayo and sweet onion sit between flat-topped Challah bread. It’s a sandwich that will stimulate the lobe of your brain that controls memory. Suddenly, you’ll be in your mom’s kitchen with a paper plate that’s heavy with your bologna sandwich and chips. And lots of mayo.

You'd be smart to order yucca fries, with extra mango ketchup, with C Senor's Cuban. Kathy Tran

Cubano at C Senor

30 W Davis St.

You know that feeling when you step out of the shower and wrap up in a towel that's fresh from the dryer? That’s what this sandwich is like. Now imagine that you’ve stepped out of the shower and onto a beach in Miami wrapped in that same warm towel. That's closer to this sandwich's flavor profile. Mojo-marinated pork, tender and seasoned and peppery, hangs out with ham, melted Swiss, pickles and sharp mustard. Devour it on the concrete tables outside on a sunny day for best use.

BLT (with egg) at Maple & Motor

4810 Maple Ave.

Long slices of bacon, griddled until crispy and thick, mingle with slices of tomato and mayo for one of Dallas’ best BLTs. BLTs are a nine on the comfort scale. The best part: This isn't one of those sandwiches that falls apart instantly. The bread, slightly toasted and buttery, holds every shard of bacon. For a good time, add a sunny side-up egg, slice it down the center and watch that beautiful sunrise yolk set into your bacon.

No. 81 on the Observer's 100 Favorite Dishes in Dallas: The Toddfather Catherine Downes

The Toddfather at Cattleack Barbecue

13628 Gamma Road

If you’re listing the best barbecue in Dallas, it's essential to include Cattleack’s sausage and brisket — both of which are piled on the Toddfather sandwich. These perfectly smoked meats are tacked on a fresh, warmed bun along with pulled pork that will ruin you for all other pulled pork. It’s a hilariously good barbecue sandwich that’s worth any line you encounter — and you will encounter a line, as Cattleack is only open Thursdays, Fridays and one Saturday a month. Add some coleslaw to slice through the richness and dive in.

Pistachio Fried Chicken at the Old Monk

2847 N. Henderson Ave.

At the Old Monk, chicken is soaked in buttermilk before it's coated with pulverized pistachios and fried into pieces of fantastically golden chicken. The crunch of the pistachio batter, a deep and satisfying shatter, is nothing short of brilliant. A blanket of melted Swiss cheese adds a pungent sharpness.

The meatball sub at Jimmy's is one of Dallas' favorite sandwiches, and for good reason. Nick Rallo

Meatball Sub at Jimmy’s Food Store

4901 Bryan St.

The meatball sub at Jimmy’s is best with everything — which in this case means white onions and sautéed peppers. The cheese will stretch as you pull apart the halves of the sandwich, and the meatballs are saucy and tender. It’s the DiCarlo family recipe, which means it’s made by an Italian mom — and what could be more comforting than that? At less than eight bucks, this is one of the best sandwich deals in Dallas.

Big, bold flavors in Armoury D.E.'s Csavargó sandwich. Kathy Tran

Csavargó at Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

This sandwich is all heat and spice. Pork belly, tender and fatty, hangs out with a Hungarian sausage that tastes of garlic and paprika. Shredded greens and tomatoes cool the light fire of house-made pickled jalapenos and grainy mustard adds texture. This sandwich will light up your senses like the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.