Late-Night Snacks, Dim Sum Brunch: American-Chinese Eatery Gung Ho Opens in Remedy Space

The swanky new interior at Gung Ho, now open in the former Remedy.

It's been more than a year since Lower Greenville favorite Remedy closed to make way for a new concept, and now, we can finally get a taste of its replacement: Gung Ho.

Brought to life by 8020 Hospitality — the group behind HG Sply Co., Standard Service and the late Remedy — Gung Ho focuses on a much-maligned style of cuisine: Americanized Chinese food.

"The menu is inspired by American-Chinese food and ranges from traditional to creative dishes like pickled veggie eggrolls, Won Ton soup with braised bacon and shrimp dumplings, and Char Siu Pork with steamed buns," according to a press release. The restaurant, under executive chef Kirstyn Brewer, opened Tuesday night. It offers dinner service from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily and will eventually add a dim sum brunch.