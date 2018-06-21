Gung Ho Mixes Classic Cocktails With Asian-Inspired Flavors

The cocktail menu at Lowest Greenville darling Gung Ho is a behemoth. Created by veteran barman Matt Ragan (of Victor Tango fame), each drink is unique and imaginative. From tiki-inspired cocktails to classics, the menu has a decidedly Eastern flare.

One of the cocktails we love is a twisted classic: the Penicillin (usually made with blended scotch, lemon and honey-ginger syrup) with a shot of smoke, thanks to the use of lapsang tea, a black tea from China known for its smokiness. Just brace for impact when you take a sip because the flavor is intense. We think you'll like it so much that you wouldn't trade it for all the tea in China.

Lapsang Penicillin ($11): Famous Grouse, lapsang tea, honey syrup, ginger, lemon



Gung Ho, 2010 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)