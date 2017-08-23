menu

And Oak Cliff Rejoiced: H-E-B's Central Market Buys Land in North Oak Cliff

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 1:51 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Oak Cliff has long been begging for more grocery stores. Could this new land purchase by H-E-B give the neighborhood more options?
If you've ever known anyone who's lived in Oak Cliff, chances are you've heard them complain about the grocery store situation. The Tom Thumb is a crowded nightmare where you'll wait in line an eternity to check out, the meat counter at Fiesta does not exactly inspire confidence and, man, aren't you tired of crossing the river just to buy wild-caught salmon?

That's why yesterday's news spread fast through every corner of Oak Cliff: H-E-B's fancier, more expensive little sister, Central Market, has bought land at 111 E. Davis St., a stone's throw from the plot of land that used to house El Corazon de Tejas, The Dallas Morning News reports:

The purchase was made "in anticipation of our future expansion needs," said Mabrie Jackson, director of public affairs for Central Market/H-E-B in Dallas.

"We are evaluating our options for this evolving and unique location," Jackson said.

There are no firm plans yet for developing the property, she said, but the property was purchased with a Central Market store in mind, not an H-E-B store.

For those who can afford Central Market's more expensive provisions, this is good news, assuming Central Market decides to build in that spot, which wouldn't likely happen until after neighboring developments are built. The potential future grocery store would be across the street from Crescent Bishop Arts, one of several massive new apartment complexes coming to the Bishop Arts area in the next year.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

