Harlowe MXM Gets Salty for Singles Awareness Day

This week has a little something for everyone: Fat Tuesday for the gluttonous, Wednesday for the sweethearts and now there's Thursday, which is now somehow dubbed Singles Awareness Day, a pseudo-holiday for the salty. Harlowe MXM put together a cocktail that satisfies all walks: a boozy, sweet and salty drink.
The cocktail takes a nod from the Japanese snack li hing mui (also called huamei), a salty, dried plum snack. Let this cocktail wash down your bitterness, give you incentive to make flirty eyes at that cute guy down the bar or just end the night on a sweet note.
The Salted Plum Cosmo ($11): vodka, black plum shrub, lime, triple sec, salt tincture, orange oils
Harlowe MXM, 2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
