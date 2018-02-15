Harlowe MXM Gets Salty for Singles Awareness Day

This week has a little something for everyone: Fat Tuesday for the gluttonous, Wednesday for the sweethearts and now there's Thursday, which is now somehow dubbed Singles Awareness Day, a pseudo-holiday for the salty. Harlowe MXM put together a cocktail that satisfies all walks: a boozy, sweet and salty drink.

The cocktail takes a nod from the Japanese snack li hing mui (also called huamei), a salty, dried plum snack. Let this cocktail wash down your bitterness, give you incentive to make flirty eyes at that cute guy down the bar or just end the night on a sweet note.