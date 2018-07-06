If You Like Health Food in a Bowl, We've Got Some Good News for You

"The first floor of the European-style food hall will soon be home to Tight Quarters – the first of its kind. This labor of love from award-winning Chef Tim Byres will offer a variety of natural, whole and unprocessed food that is full of attitude and style.

"This might come as a surprise to fans of Chef Byres, who is most commonly known as the culinary mastermind behind the restaurants Smoke and Chicken Scratch — some serious meat-centric concepts. ...

"So, why is Byres making a 180-degree turn to craft “better-for-you foods?”

“'After spending 25 years in a level 10 stress environment – the restaurant industry – I started to look for ways to add balance to my life,' said Byres. 'I believe that finding balance is something that a lot of people desire, so I wanted to offer a fast, easy and wholesome dining experience that would allow guests to find equilibrium between a busy life and a better-for-you life. It’s about living your best life, at the age you are; the best you right now, without compromise or counting calories. A good life is about making better choices if it looks and feels good, and not holding yourself back with a rigid diet. Eat better, act natural, be alive.'”