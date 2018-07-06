If You Like Health Food in a Bowl, We've Got Some Good News for You

This week's roundup of DFW food news is all about health food in a bowl, from Flower Child's Thai cashew quinoa bowl to Rush's smoothie bowls to chef Tim Byres' take on the health-bowl trend.
- Fox Restaurant Concepts, the company behind fast-casual health food spot Flower Child on Lovers Lane and Legacy West Italian restaurant North Italia, is opening four more restaurants in Dallas by the spring: North Italian in Uptown (fall), The Henry in Uptown (winter), Flower Child in Addison (early 2019) and Flower Child in Preston Royal (spring), according to a press release. The only restaurant that's new to DFW is the Henry, a "neighborhood restaurant" descried as "a fusion of industrial and classical influences. ... Come and go with ease for your morning coffee, enjoy lunch with a colleague, gather the family together for dinner, or treat yourself to a post-work drink at the bar."
Rush Bowls, a new fast-casual franchise has announced three DFW locations. "Within six months of announcing their entrance to the Texas market, Rush Bowls has signed three leases to bring its meals-in-a-bowl crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients to the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area," according to a press release. "Founded in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from all-natural fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle," according to the release. "Customers can choose from over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado."
The three locations:
- "A 1,437-square foot restaurant located at 242 Rufe Snow Drive in Keller, Texas; slated to open fall 2018."
- "A 1,036-square foot restaurant located at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas, Texas; slated to open end of summer 2018."
- "A 890-square foot restaurant located at 2400 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound, Texas; slated to open in summer 2018."
- Atwater Alley, the speakeasy-style cocktail bar behind Henry's Majestic, is expanding its hours and adding a new $6 cocktail menu, according to a press release. "Starting Weds., June 27, Atwater Alley will now be open on Wednesdays through Fridays from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Both mixology enthusiasts and craft cocktail novices can also enjoy its $6 menu available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — from a spirit-forward, boozy beverage to a tiki drink with a tiny umbrella, Atwater is the dark & swanky cocktail haven to beat the heat before the sun goes does."
- A high-profile Dallas chef is joining the Legacy Hall, the food hall at Legacy West in Plano. For this project, chef Tim Byres (Smoke, the Theodore, Chicken Scratch) is stepping outside of his wheelhouse for something Dallasites can't get enough of: health food.
"The first floor of the European-style food hall will soon be home to Tight Quarters – the first of its kind. This labor of love from award-winning Chef Tim Byres will offer a variety of natural, whole and unprocessed food that is full of attitude and style.
"This might come as a surprise to fans of Chef Byres, who is most commonly known as the culinary mastermind behind the restaurants Smoke and Chicken Scratch — some serious meat-centric concepts. ...
"So, why is Byres making a 180-degree turn to craft “better-for-you foods?”
“'After spending 25 years in a level 10 stress environment – the restaurant industry – I started to look for ways to add balance to my life,' said Byres. 'I believe that finding balance is something that a lot of people desire, so I wanted to offer a fast, easy and wholesome dining experience that would allow guests to find equilibrium between a busy life and a better-for-you life. It’s about living your best life, at the age you are; the best you right now, without compromise or counting calories. A good life is about making better choices if it looks and feels good, and not holding yourself back with a rigid diet. Eat better, act natural, be alive.'”
- There's a new dog-friendly taproom in the Colony — yes, really. "After almost a year after The Shacks Dining & Dog Park opened in The Colony, a new concept has joined the eclectic offerings of the eight-acre project," according to a press release. "Grrrowler’s Tap Room and Beer Garden opened their doors to the public ... June 9 to dog owners and beer enthusiasts alike. The first foray into this industry for owner/operator Doug Karr features seasonal and local craft beer and growler fills from 25 taps, four wines on tap, and a wide selection of packaged beers and single-serve wines available for carryout." The bar's extra-large patio extends to the Shacks' one-acre dog park.
