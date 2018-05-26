 


Nature's Plate's no-oil barbecue baked tofu plate.
Nature's Plate's no-oil barbecue baked tofu plate.
Paige Weaver
Paige Weaver

From Mexican Food to Pepperoni Pizza, Four Healthy Versions of Indulgent Dallas Dishes

Beth Rankin | May 26, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

You forgot about your New Year's resolution months ago, so pizza and barbecue plates aren't out of the question — but it's summer in Texas, so maybe it's a good time to try slightly lighter versions. If you wanna treat yourself in a halfway healthy manner, sample one of these four Dallas dishes.

Alamo Drafthouse's cauliflower crust pizza
Low-carb, no-carb, Keto-whatever? Try the cauliflower crust pizza at Alamo Drafthouse, where you can top it with everything from squash and goat cheese with basil and Roma tomatoes to Brussels sprouts and bacon with goat cheese.

The jack fruit barbecue plate, $9.95, can be made as a sandwich, salad or pizza.
The jack fruit barbecue plate, $9.95, can be made as a sandwich, salad or pizza.
Paige Weaver
Paige Weaver

The jack fruit barbecue plate at Recipe Oak Cliff
Jack fruit is so hot right now. Get a taste of vegan barbecue done right with Recipe Oak Cliff's jack fruit barbecue platter, which will shock you with its pulled pork-esque flavor and texture. 

Lala's chile relleno gets a health-conscious twist with added quinoa.
Lala's chile relleno gets a health-conscious twist with added quinoa.
Paige Weaver
Paige Weaver

Lala's quinoa chile relleno
Lala's Mexican Cafe makes Mexican food for the clean-eating set — and does it surprisingly well in some instances. Try the grilled chile relleno, stuffed with quinoa.

Nature's Plate's no-oil barbecue baked tofu plate.
Nature's Plate's no-oil barbecue baked tofu plate.
Paige Weaver

Nature's Plate's barbecue baked tofu plate
Not quite ready for jack fruit? Get your barbecue fix at plant-based fast-casual spot Nature's Plate, where you can fill up on a barbecue baked tofu plate cooked without oils. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

