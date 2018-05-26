From Mexican Food to Pepperoni Pizza, Four Healthy Versions of Indulgent Dallas Dishes

You forgot about your New Year's resolution months ago, so pizza and barbecue plates aren't out of the question — but it's summer in Texas, so maybe it's a good time to try slightly lighter versions. If you wanna treat yourself in a halfway healthy manner, sample one of these four Dallas dishes.

Alamo Drafthouse's cauliflower crust pizza

Low-carb, no-carb, Keto-whatever? Try the cauliflower crust pizza at Alamo Drafthouse, where you can top it with everything from squash and goat cheese with basil and Roma tomatoes to Brussels sprouts and bacon with goat cheese.

The jack fruit barbecue plate, $9.95, can be made as a sandwich, salad or pizza. Paige Weaver

The jack fruit barbecue plate at Recipe Oak Cliff

Jack fruit is so hot right now. Get a taste of vegan barbecue done right with Recipe Oak Cliff's jack fruit barbecue platter, which will shock you with its pulled pork-esque flavor and texture.