Heim Barbecue Is Opening a Second Location, and It Will Have Vegetarian Options

The BBQ Snob sandwich, Heim's ode to Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. It's brisket, pulled pork, sausage and bacon burnt ends. Vaughn approves, although your cardiologist probably doesn't. Chris Wolfgang

The good news: Just a few months after opening their wildly popular brick-and-mortar, Heim Barbecue is opening another restaurant. The bad news (for us carnivores in Dallas, anyway): They're opening it in Fort Worth.

Owners Emma and Travis Heim announced the new location on Facebook today:

... we are happy to announce that we will be opening another Heim Barbecue at 4400 White Settlement Road, in the space formerly occupied by Froggy’s and Thurber Mingus. Emma and I feel like this is a one-of-a-kind space, with a gorgeous patio right on the river, stage for live music, bigger kitchen space, and much more. It is going to take a ton of work to get the space up to our standards but we are excited to start this awesome project and serve many more people great Texas BBQ in the exciting new River District area. We are just beginning the planning phases but you can expect the same high quality craft Texas BBQ, homemade sides, and desserts in a welcoming, family friendly environment!

Our menu will have some smaller items perfect for sharing with a group or snacking while you grab a cold schooner of beer and listen to live music on the patio, as well as, some vegetarian options (gasp!), a kids menu, and a lot more!



As Dallasites, we can't help but be a little sad their new location isn't in Dallas, but Fort Worth deserves the great barbecue the Heims have become so renowned for, and the 45-minute drive certainly won't kill us. Travis Heim says he's planning to open in 2017 but, "we learned our lesson on giving out expected opening dates, so we can confidently say that we will with 100 percent certainty be open in 2017 … but won’t be able to get more specific until we have a better timeline on construction." Smart fella.

Congratulations, Fort Worth. Between Heim, Revolver Taco Lounge and some new Austin/Houston restaurants planning locations in Cowtown, it seems that Fort Worth's food scene is about to have a very good year.

