menu

Heim Barbecue Is Opening a Second Location, and It Will Have Vegetarian Options

18th & Vine's Latest Off-Menu Super-Sammy: A Burnt End Grilled Cheese Sandwich


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Heim Barbecue Is Opening a Second Location, and It Will Have Vegetarian Options

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 12:38 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
The BBQ Snob sandwich, Heim's ode to Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. It's brisket, pulled pork, sausage and bacon burnt ends. Vaughn approves, although your cardiologist probably doesn't.
The BBQ Snob sandwich, Heim's ode to Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. It's brisket, pulled pork, sausage and bacon burnt ends. Vaughn approves, although your cardiologist probably doesn't.
Chris Wolfgang
A A

The good news: Just a few months after opening their wildly popular brick-and-mortar, Heim Barbecue is opening another restaurant. The bad news (for us carnivores in Dallas, anyway): They're opening it in Fort Worth.

Related Stories

Owners Emma and Travis Heim announced the new location on Facebook today:

... we are happy to announce that we will be opening another Heim Barbecue at 4400 White Settlement Road, in the space formerly occupied by Froggy’s and Thurber Mingus. Emma and I feel like this is a one-of-a-kind space, with a gorgeous patio right on the river, stage for live music, bigger kitchen space, and much more. It is going to take a ton of work to get the space up to our standards but we are excited to start this awesome project and serve many more people great Texas BBQ in the exciting new River District area.

We are just beginning the planning phases but you can expect the same high quality craft Texas BBQ, homemade sides, and desserts in a welcoming, family friendly environment!
Our menu will have some smaller items perfect for sharing with a group or snacking while you grab a cold schooner of beer and listen to live music on the patio, as well as, some vegetarian options (gasp!), a kids menu, and a lot more!


As Dallasites, we can't help but be a little sad their new location isn't in Dallas, but Fort Worth deserves the great barbecue the Heims have become so renowned for, and the 45-minute drive certainly won't kill us. Travis Heim says he's planning to open in 2017 but, "we learned our lesson on giving out expected opening dates, so we can confidently say that we will with 100 percent certainty be open in 2017 … but won’t be able to get more specific until we have a better timeline on construction." Smart fella.

Congratulations, Fort Worth. Between Heim, Revolver Taco Lounge and some new Austin/Houston restaurants planning locations in Cowtown, it seems that Fort Worth's food scene is about to have a very good year.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Heim Barbecue
More Info
More Info

1109 W. Magnolia Ave.
Fort Worth, TX

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >