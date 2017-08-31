Atwater Alley's Deadly Angel Makes a Devil of Us All
This drink gives the term "angel's share" a new meaning.
Susie Oszustowicz
Atwater Alley in Henry's Majestic is a dark space that seems to bring a little devil out of anyone. Luckily, they're still making drinks for us that are heavenly. Their Drunken Angel is unique because it uses Japanese whisky (thank you, God) and brings together five different boozy elements to make a devilishly good drink.
The bigger threat? It doesn't taste as dangerous as it is ...
THE DRUNKEN ANGEL ($13)
2 oz Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky
1/2 oz Amaro Montenegro
1/2 oz Kina L'Avion D'Or
1/4 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth
2 dashes orange bitters
Barspoon demerara sugar
Atwater Alley, 4900 McKinney Ave., atwateralley.com
