menu

Atwater Alley's Deadly Angel Makes a Devil of Us All

The Ingredient in The Eberhard's New Cocktail That'll Make Your Mouth Go Numb


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Atwater Alley's Deadly Angel Makes a Devil of Us All

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
This drink gives the term "angel's share" a new meaning.EXPAND
This drink gives the term "angel's share" a new meaning.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A

Atwater Alley in Henry's Majestic is a dark space that seems to bring a little devil out of anyone. Luckily, they're still making drinks for us that are heavenly. Their Drunken Angel is unique because it uses Japanese whisky (thank you, God) and  brings together five different boozy elements to make a devilishly good drink.

The bigger threat? It doesn't taste as dangerous as it is ...

THE DRUNKEN ANGEL ($13)
2 oz Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky
1/2 oz Amaro Montenegro
1/2 oz Kina L'Avion D'Or
1/4 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth
2 dashes orange bitters
Barspoon demerara sugar


Atwater Alley, 4900 McKinney Ave., atwateralley.com

Susie Oszustowicz

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >