Henry's Majestic Gets in the Tiki Spirit With This $7 Cocktail

EXPAND Get wild AF with the Hazy Eyes cocktail at Henry's Majestic's "tiki AF" party Oct. 22. courtesy Austin Marc Graf

Henry's Majestic is celebrating that it's getting old AF with an Oct. 22 party, playfully dubbed "tiki AF." It seemed rude not to create custom cocktails to commemorate the evening, so there are some real barn-burners. Our favorite? The Hazy Eyes.

One of the typical tiki building blocks is orgeat, a syrup made of almonds, sugar and either rose or orange flower water. It's found in many cocktails overly garnished with paper umbrellas and fruit. Henry's Majestic plussed up its creation with a hazelnut orgeat because typical is boring AF.

Hazy Eyes ($7): Aged rum, hazelnut orgeat, grapefruit, citrus, cinnamon, absinthe.



Henry's Majestic, 4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson)

