Hibiscus Will Close After Dinner Service on Saturday

Crispy skate wing with roasted marble potatoes at Hibiscus, which will close this weekend. Sara Kerens

Sad news out of Henderson Avenue today: After 11 years, Hibiscus, the beloved New American restaurant specializing in perfectly cooked steak and an infamous ice box pie, will close after dinner service on Saturday night. Via a press release:

“Though purely a business decision based on the lease expiring in the near term, closing Hibiscus is also a poignant one,” says Tom Johnson, managing director for restaurants at Headington Companies. “The restaurant has been a favorite for many years, but we knew it was the right time to close, particularly as we look ahead to opening several restaurants over the next few months.” Hibiscus employees will be considered for positions at other Headington Companies restaurant locations, in addition to those opening in the near term.

"After many wonderful years on Henderson, we have made the decision to close Hibiscus," owners posted on Facebook, to many commenters' dismay.

We named Hibiscus Best Steakhouse in last year's Best of Dallas and even included it on our newcomers' guide to navigating the Dallas food scene. The restaurant got even more buzz in the last few years when chef Graham Dodds took the reigns. He left the restaurant last year to open Wayward Sons.

The restaurant will be open 5 to 10 p.m. tonight through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, which will be the final night of service.

