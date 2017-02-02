menu

Hide, Deep Ellum's Newest Cocktail Hideaway, Is Turning Things Upside Down

Five Dallas Bars That Use a Controversial Cocktail Ingredient to Put on a Smoke Show


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hide, Deep Ellum's Newest Cocktail Hideaway, Is Turning Things Upside Down

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Who actually keeps grated nutmeg at home? This is definitely one cocktail to leave to the experts.
Who actually keeps grated nutmeg at home? This is definitely one cocktail to leave to the experts.
Clark Cabus Photography
A A

With its opening just this past Friday, we've all been hearing about the suddenly infamous new cocktail spot in Deep Ellum, Hide. Using some typical ingredients with a little atypical treatments — think clarified grapefruit, chamomile scotch and the like — their cocktails are fancy but still approachable. And damn good, too.

Related Stories

One of their signatures is the Upside Down, which brings together aquavit (a Scandinavian spirit), lemon, pineapple, sherry and nutmeg, along with chamomile scotch. Since clarifying lemon at home can be uh, tricky, go ahead and pop in and check out the new spot for this cocktail. But for you advanced home mixologists, here's the recipe.

Upside Down
Secret Upside Down Batch: Fino Sherry + Chamomile Scotch + Aquavit (2 oz.)
Clarified lemon (1/2 oz.)
Pineapple cordial (3/4 oz.)
Nutmeg

Combine first three ingredients into a stirring vessel with ice. Stir until diluted then strain liquid into well chilled coupe and garnish with ground nutmeg.


HIDE, 2816 Elm St.

Susie Oszustowicz

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >