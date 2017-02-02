Hide, Deep Ellum's Newest Cocktail Hideaway, Is Turning Things Upside Down

Who actually keeps grated nutmeg at home? This is definitely one cocktail to leave to the experts. Clark Cabus Photography

With its opening just this past Friday, we've all been hearing about the suddenly infamous new cocktail spot in Deep Ellum, Hide. Using some typical ingredients with a little atypical treatments — think clarified grapefruit, chamomile scotch and the like — their cocktails are fancy but still approachable. And damn good, too.

One of their signatures is the Upside Down, which brings together aquavit (a Scandinavian spirit), lemon, pineapple, sherry and nutmeg, along with chamomile scotch. Since clarifying lemon at home can be uh, tricky, go ahead and pop in and check out the new spot for this cocktail. But for you advanced home mixologists, here's the recipe.

Upside Down

Secret Upside Down Batch: Fino Sherry + Chamomile Scotch + Aquavit (2 oz.)

Clarified lemon (1/2 oz.)

Pineapple cordial (3/4 oz.)

Nutmeg Combine first three ingredients into a stirring vessel with ice. Stir until diluted then strain liquid into well chilled coupe and garnish with ground nutmeg.



HIDE, 2816 Elm St.

