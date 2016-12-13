menu

Hold on to Your Hash Browns: Pre-Sale Starts Today for Dallas' First Brunch Festival


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hold on to Your Hash Browns: Pre-Sale Starts Today for Dallas' First Brunch Festival

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
See these happy, dancing brunch items? This can be you if you snag tickets to The Morning After.
See these happy, dancing brunch items? This can be you if you snag tickets to The Morning After.
Dallas Observer
A A

Remember when we told you about The Morning After, Dallas' first brunch festival, coming to the Dallas Farmers Market in February? Well whip out those wallets, because pre-sale for the inaugural event starts today.

This day-time brunch-sampling event — going down from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 — will bring together dozens of Dallas' best brunch spots to cook up bite-sized servings of all your favorite hangover-busting dishes. The ticket price includes all the brunch you can eat, along with eight cocktail/Champagne/beer samples and the ability to buy additional sampling cards if you didn't get your fill on the first go 'round. VIP ticket-holders get admission into the event 30 minutes early to beat the crowds.

Related Stories

Between now and Jan. 13, you can pick up general admission tickets for $25 and VIP tickets for $55. Official ticket sales start on Friday, and ticket prices go up ($35 for GA and $65 for VIP) on Jan. 13. Tack on an extra $10 each if you buy tickets the day-of.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, head to The Morning After's website and use the promo code MORNINGAFTER to snag tickets. Judging by the endless excitement about this fest, this one could sell out. Don't let present-day you jeopardize future-you's chance to go to town on a mountainous supply of mimosas and chicken and waffles.

The Morning After is a 21-and-up event and it'll happen rain or shine. Once you buy tickets, tell us how excited you are about it on the Facebook event page.

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Dallas Farmers Market
More Info
More Info

1010 S. Pearl
Dallas, TX 75201

214-939-2808

www.dallasfarmersmarket.org

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >