Hold on to Your Hash Browns: Pre-Sale Starts Today for Dallas' First Brunch Festival

See these happy, dancing brunch items? This can be you if you snag tickets to The Morning After. Dallas Observer

Remember when we told you about The Morning After, Dallas' first brunch festival, coming to the Dallas Farmers Market in February? Well whip out those wallets, because pre-sale for the inaugural event starts today.

This day-time brunch-sampling event — going down from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 — will bring together dozens of Dallas' best brunch spots to cook up bite-sized servings of all your favorite hangover-busting dishes. The ticket price includes all the brunch you can eat, along with eight cocktail/Champagne/beer samples and the ability to buy additional sampling cards if you didn't get your fill on the first go 'round. VIP ticket-holders get admission into the event 30 minutes early to beat the crowds.

Between now and Jan. 13, you can pick up general admission tickets for $25 and VIP tickets for $55. Official ticket sales start on Friday, and ticket prices go up ($35 for GA and $65 for VIP) on Jan. 13. Tack on an extra $10 each if you buy tickets the day-of.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, head to The Morning After's website and use the promo code MORNINGAFTER to snag tickets. Judging by the endless excitement about this fest, this one could sell out. Don't let present-day you jeopardize future-you's chance to go to town on a mountainous supply of mimosas and chicken and waffles.

The Morning After is a 21-and-up event and it'll happen rain or shine. Once you buy tickets, tell us how excited you are about it on the Facebook event page.

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

