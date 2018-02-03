Five DFW Asian Restaurants to Try Right Now

Especially of late, North Texas' Asian food scene is one of the best things we've got going around here, with an influx of East Asian restaurants proliferating around the suburbs faster than we can say, "Oh look, a new bubble tea spot." Whether you're looking for trendy, upscale sushi with Japanese whiskey or a low-key spot to fill up on soul-warming Lao soup, here are a few spots that should be on your radar right now.

Sapp Sapp Lao and Thai Kitchen

120 S. Main St., Irving

This family-owned downtown Irving restaurant specializes in familiar Thai dishes but also less-expected dishes that run the gamut from Spam musubi to the loco moco, rice topped with a burger patty, macaroni, gravy and a fried egg.

Crepes aren't all about sweet at T-Swirl. Kathryn DeBruler