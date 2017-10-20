Hot Joy's Quirky Tiki Cocktails Are a Party in a Glass

Show us the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, and we'll show you what we'll be drinking all night.

We see some really ridiculous garnishes — some completely pointless, some just too "extra," some completely unnecessary. That's why we were delighted by the vanilla pepper rim on Hot Joy's Pirate Booty cocktail. Spicy, sweet and the perfect complement to the flavor of the creamy-tasting tiki-inspired cocktail.

Pirate Booty ($9.99) — White rum, Jamaican pot still rum, coconut creme, passion fruit, lime, vanilla pepper



Hot Joy, 3130 Lemmon Ave., hotjoyrestaurant.com

