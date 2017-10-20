Hot Joy's Quirky Tiki Cocktails Are a Party in a Glass

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
We see some really ridiculous garnishes — some completely pointless, some just too "extra," some completely unnecessary. That's why we were delighted by the vanilla pepper rim on Hot Joy's Pirate Booty cocktail. Spicy, sweet and the perfect complement to the flavor of the creamy-tasting tiki-inspired cocktail.
Pirate Booty ($9.99) — White rum, Jamaican pot still rum, coconut creme, passion fruit, lime, vanilla pepper
Hot Joy, 3130 Lemmon Ave., hotjoyrestaurant.com
