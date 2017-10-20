 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Show us the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, and we'll show you what we'll be drinking all night.EXPAND
Show us the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, and we'll show you what we'll be drinking all night.
Andrew Stofko

Hot Joy's Quirky Tiki Cocktails Are a Party in a Glass

Susie Oszustowicz | October 20, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

We see some really ridiculous garnishes — some completely pointless, some just too "extra," some completely unnecessary. That's why we were delighted by the vanilla pepper rim on Hot Joy's Pirate Booty cocktail. Spicy, sweet and the perfect complement to the flavor of the creamy-tasting tiki-inspired cocktail.

Pirate Booty ($9.99) — White rum, Jamaican pot still rum, coconut creme, passion fruit, lime, vanilla pepper 


Hot Joy, 3130 Lemmon Ave., hotjoyrestaurant.com

Popular Stories

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >