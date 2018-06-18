Five Hot New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out This Week

Let's face it: It's summertime, it's hot as hell and we're not really all that invested in this so-called work thing right now — but we are invested in finding sweet new spots to while away the long summer days. Do just that at one of these new Dallas restaurants.

Carlton Provisions

With the opening of the Box Garden, an outdoor music venue and patio at Legacy Hall in Plano, we get something more than just live music: Carlton Provisions, a new barbecue spot built out of an old shipping container. The brisket is solid, but do yourself a favor and spring for the brisket nachos.