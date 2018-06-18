Five Hot New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out This Week

Let's face it: It's summertime, it's hot as hell and we're not really all that invested in this so-called work thing right now — but we are invested in finding sweet new spots to while away the long summer days. Do just that at one of these new Dallas restaurants.
Carlton Provisions
With the opening of the Box Garden, an outdoor music venue and patio at Legacy Hall in Plano, we get something more than just live music: Carlton Provisions, a new barbecue spot built out of an old shipping container. The brisket is solid, but do yourself a favor and spring for the brisket nachos.
Laurel Tavern
Lowest Greenville lost Blind Butcher and Pints and Quarts in recent weeks, but there's something new to try: Laurel Tavern, a California restaurant with shareable plates, a patio and dishes ranging from pork belly skewers with maple glaze to a duck club with duck confit, smoked bacon, pickled green tomato and cherry mustard made in house.
Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
Another franchise making its way to Dallas: Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, open now in Uptown. It's a pretty straightforward menu, but visit for brunch and try the housemade biscuits with honey butter or stop by for a snack of fresh guacamole with sweet potato chips.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Imoto
Dallas culinary heavy-hitters Tracy and Kent Rathbun have a new restaurant open for full service this week in Victory Park: Imoto, an "upscale dining experience serving favorites from various Asian cultures in a contemporary style, with sharable plates and a traditional sushi bar." Japanese dishes, Thai food, sushi, cocktails, DJs — Imoto hopes to become a trendy new hot spot in the ever-changing Victory Park neighborhood.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
This new Addison breakfast and brunch spot, a Colorado import, is only open until 2:30 p.m. daily, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the hottest new restaurants in DFW. With retro diner vibes and over-the-top breakfast dishes with a sustainable bent, Snooze is trendy but has the goods to back it up. Don't skip the pancake flights or the epic French toast.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!