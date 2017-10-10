menu

Watch the Stretchy, Mesmerizing Process Behind Mozzarella Co.'s Famous Cheese


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Watch the Stretchy, Mesmerizing Process Behind Mozzarella Co.'s Famous Cheese

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Kathy Tran,
Daniel Rockey
A A

For 35 years, despite the ever-changing neighborhood around it, Mozzarella Company has been making incredible queso Oaxaca, burrata con crema and, of course, fresh mozzarella in Deep Ellum. Owner Paula Lambert started the company after a trip to Italy, where she experienced truly fresh mozzarella for the first time. Knowing that Dallas didn't have the good stuff then, Lambert worked with Italian company Caseificio Brufani, which had been making cheese the old-country way for years, and convinced it to come to Dallas to teach her how to make fresh mozzarella.

Related Stories

Since launching Mozzarella Company, Lambert has published two cookbooks: The Cheese Lover's Cookbook and Guide in 2000 and Cheese, Glorious Cheese!, with more than 75 cheesy recipes, in 2007. She's become one of the preeminent cheese scholars in the city, and her attention to detail and commitment to the old ways show in the finished product.

To make its phenomenal array of cheeses, Mozzarella Company goes through 2,000 gallons of milk per week, and making these handmade cheeses is an exhausting daylong process. What does this process entail? A lot, actually — and now, you can get a peek inside the factory with this mesmerizing video that shows the cheese-making process from start to finish.

Next time you're in Deep Ellum, take a break from the rooftop patios and buskers and pick up a beautiful piece of locally made, Old World-style fresh mozzarella.

Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Mozzarella Company
More Info
More Info

2944 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75226

214-741-4072

www.mozzco.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >