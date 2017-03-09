If You Dig Moscow Mules, This Frozen Irish Whiskey Mule Is Your New Fave St. Paddy’s Drink
The silver mug these are served in keeps this baby cold ... and is pretty damn big.
Susie Oszustowicz
It’s coming: Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a mass of green-clad humanity partying their way down Greenville Avenue. On the day, you’re either in the thick of things or keeping as far away from it as possible. Luckily, Barcadia and Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey are giving you the chance to start the party a little early with a frozen Irish Mule, available starting today through the end of March — or until they just plain run out.
While you can use your own Margaritaville machine at home, there’s something about the giant silver mug they use at Barcadia that makes the drink taste that much better.
Frozen Irish Mule
1.5 oz. Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
0.5 oz. simple syrup
0.5 oz. fresh lime juice
2 oz. of Maine Root Ginger Beer
Garnished with lime and mint
Combine ingredients with plenty of ice in a blender and blend well. Serve in a copper mug and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.
Barcadia, 1917 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)
