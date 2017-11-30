III Forks Celebrates the End of Prohibition with Half-Price Classic Cocktails

Repeal Day is, once again, upon us. As of Tuesday, Dec. 5, Americans have been legally pickling their livers for 84 years. You'll find events across the city offering a taste of the '20s and '30s with Prohibition-era cocktails and live music. We're just sorry we're not getting cocktails for 65 cents like they did back in the day.

III Forks is one of the wet establishments that will be celebrating Tuesday with discounted traditional Roaring '20s coupe cocktails — the South Side, Hemingway Daiquiri and Sidecar — for half price. While there aren't any surprises in the makeup of the cocktails, we're glad to see the classics being paraded out again with modern treatments.

South Side ($6, normally $12): The Botanist Gin, fresh lime juice, fresh mint leaves, simple syrup Hemingway Daiquiri ($6, normally $12): Bacardi Superior Rum, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit juice and a Luxardo cherry Sidecar ($6.50, normally $13): Rémy Martin VSOP, Cointreau orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice



III Forks, 17776 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas)

