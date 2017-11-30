 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Celebrate Repeal Day with half-priced classic cocktails at III Forks.EXPAND
Celebrate Repeal Day with half-priced classic cocktails at III Forks.
Courtesy of III Forks

III Forks Celebrates the End of Prohibition with Half-Price Classic Cocktails

Susie Oszustowicz | November 30, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Repeal Day is, once again, upon us. As of Tuesday, Dec. 5, Americans have been legally pickling their livers for 84 years. You'll find events across the city offering a taste of the '20s and '30s with Prohibition-era cocktails and live music. We're just sorry we're not getting cocktails for 65 cents like they did back in the day.

III Forks is one of the wet establishments that will be celebrating Tuesday with discounted traditional Roaring '20s coupe cocktails — the South Side, Hemingway Daiquiri and Sidecar — for half price. While there aren't any surprises in the makeup of the cocktails, we're glad to see the classics being paraded out again with modern treatments.

South Side ($6, normally $12): The Botanist Gin, fresh lime juice, fresh mint leaves, simple syrup

Hemingway Daiquiri ($6, normally $12): Bacardi Superior Rum, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit juice and a Luxardo cherry

Sidecar ($6.50, normally $13): Rémy Martin VSOP, Cointreau orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice


III Forks, 17776 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >