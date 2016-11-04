III Forks Gives the Moscow Mule an Autumnal Twist with this Apple Cinnamon Version
Because what is a better pairing for a pork chop than an apple cocktail?
Courtesy of III Forks
Baseball season is over and there's a crisp feeling in the air, so it's finally safe to say that it's fall in Dallas. Over the next couple weeks, we'll see an influx of fall cocktail and food menus hitting our favorite restaurants. For example, Legendary steakhouse III Forks is rolling out some seasonal features including a cold weather take on every vodka drinker's go-to cocktail: the Apple Cinnamon Mule.
The drink is available through the end of December, so we'd suggest stopping in and pairing it with a nice, juicy pork chop. And you know what they say, "An apple (cocktail) a day ..."
Apple Cinnamon Mule
1½ oz. Grey Goose vodka
½ oz. fresh lime juice
2 oz. apple juice
Dash of cinnamon
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Apple slice
Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain over fresh ice in a copper mug. Top with Fever Tree Ginger beer, then garnish with an apple slice.
III Forks, 17776 Dallas Parkway
