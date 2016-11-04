menu

III Forks Gives the Moscow Mule an Autumnal Twist with this Apple Cinnamon Version

III Forks Gives the Moscow Mule an Autumnal Twist with this Apple Cinnamon Version

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Because what is a better pairing for a pork chop than an apple cocktail?EXPAND
Because what is a better pairing for a pork chop than an apple cocktail?
Courtesy of III Forks
Baseball season is over and there's a crisp feeling in the air, so it's finally safe to say that it's fall in Dallas. Over the next couple weeks, we'll see an influx of fall cocktail and food menus hitting our favorite restaurants. For example, Legendary steakhouse III Forks is rolling out some seasonal features including a cold weather take on every vodka drinker's go-to cocktail: the Apple Cinnamon Mule.

The drink is available through the end of December, so we'd suggest stopping in and pairing it with a nice, juicy pork chop. And you know what they say, "An apple (cocktail) a day ..."

Apple Cinnamon Mule
1½ oz. Grey Goose vodka
½ oz. fresh lime juice
2 oz. apple juice
Dash of cinnamon
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Apple slice

Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain over fresh ice in a copper mug. Top with Fever Tree Ginger beer, then garnish with an apple slice.

III Forks, 17776 Dallas Parkway

miles
III Forks
17776 N. Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287

972-267-1776

www.iiiforks.com

