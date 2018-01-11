What Makes Idle Rye's $30 Black Hole Sun Cocktail Pitch Black? Squid Ink.

The Black Hole Sun's dark color comes from the use of squid ink.

Idle Rye, one of Deep Ellum's newest cocktail haunts, will release three new menus Thursday, Jan. 18. We're most excited about the new cocktail list, especially the new black cocktail, the Black Hole Sun.

It's pitch black like we've seen from some charcoal cocktails, but Idle Rye uses squid ink for the effect instead of activated charcoal, which could cause some health complications. While squid ink doesn't sound terribly tasty, the opaque effect is achieved by adding only a slight brininess to the drink. (We'll take a little extra flavor to avoid the side effects of charcoal.)