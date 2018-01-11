 


The Black Hole Sun's dark color comes from the use of squid ink.
The Black Hole Sun's dark color comes from the use of squid ink.
Courtesy of Idle Rye

What Makes Idle Rye's $30 Black Hole Sun Cocktail Pitch Black? Squid Ink.

Susie Oszustowicz | January 11, 2018 | 4:00am
Idle Rye, one of Deep Ellum's newest cocktail haunts, will release three new menus Thursday, Jan. 18. We're most excited about the new cocktail list, especially the new black cocktail, the Black Hole Sun.

It's pitch black like we've seen from some charcoal cocktails, but Idle Rye uses squid ink for the effect instead of activated charcoal, which could cause some health complications. While squid ink doesn't sound terribly tasty, the opaque effect is achieved by adding only a slight brininess to the drink. (We'll take a little extra flavor to avoid the side effects of charcoal.)

The cocktail itself is delicious, laboring on the "good + good + good = great" theory with its use of a vodka base and simple additions, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur and fresh lemon. So maybe Soundgarden had it right: We all need a little Black Hole Sun in our lives. This particular Black Hole Sun will set you back $30, due to the high cost of squid ink, Idle Rye's management says.

Check it out at Idle Rye's new menu release party, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18, which will serve happy hour food all night.

Black Hole Sun ($30): Belvedere vodka, St-Germain, lemon juice and squid ink

