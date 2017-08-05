Four Instagrammable Dallas Dishes to Snap ASAP

Cane Rosso's eponymous The Star, available at its new location at The Star in Frisco, is both delicious and Instagram ready. Chris Wolfgang

If you eat a meal without posting about it to Instagram, did you even eat a meal at all? Rack up the likes with this visually appealing Dallas food and drink.

The Star pizza at Cane Rosso

For a bite of the most 'Grammable pizza in town, head to The Star in Frisco, where the newest location of Cane Rosso is serving up this star-shaped pizza. It's as delicious as it looks: Each point of the star is stuffed with ricotta cheese.

Sweet Daze's ube (purple yam) ice cream is an Instagram star. Courtesy of Sweet Daze

Ube soft serve at Sweet Daze

This Richardson treat shop, known for its galaxy doughnuts, also makes an ube (purple yam) soft serve with a sweet purple hue that makes it one of the most-Instagrammed treats in DFW.

The baked whole catfish at Saigon Block is meant to be shared — and 'Grammed. Kathy Tran

Baked whole catfish at Saigon Block

This gorgeous Vietnamese dish is perfect for sharing with large groups. It's covered in a selection of special Vietnamese spices and baked whole, and the crispy skin may be your favorite part — other than the Instagram photo, obviously.

Keep cool with this acai cocktail. Courtesy of Cool River

Cool River's Strawberry Flip

Made with hand-selected, private-label Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and bitters, this summer refresher is topped with organic açai powder that'll show your followers just how chill you really are.

