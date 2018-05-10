Intrinsic's Chicken-Fried Brisket With Burnt End Gravy Is the Stuff Brunch Dreams Are Made Of

A good brunch offers a hodgepodge of traditional breakfast and lunch options, a boon for the indecisive among us. A hearty brunch is the first step to curing last night's hangover, and the fact that drinking is encouraged at brunch gives you a chance to take the edge off the previous evening's debauchery. Plus, the mid-day weekend naps after an epic brunch binge are legendary, especially when you can shelve your adult responsibilities for a while and sleep the day away.

Intrinsic never seems to have a problem drawing a crowd, but adding a brunch special on Sundays is the stuff of barbecue- and beer-flavored dreams. Brent Nuss

Over in downtown Garland, Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery is jumping onto the brunch bandwagon, which is such an obvious fit that we wish we'd thought of it first. We like beer, and Intrinsic has 30 taps of the stuff, including its own brewing projects, a mix of other local breweries and collaborations of the two. We also like barbecue, and the smoked meats served at Intrinsic are some of our local faves.

But it's not enough to start the smoker early, pull a pint of beer from the tap and call it a brunch, so Intrinsic is serving the barbecue brunch of our alcohol-soaked dreams: chicken-fried brisket with burnt-end gravy. Go ahead, take a moment to wipe the drool from your chin and collect yourself. Intrinsic's brisket has gone chicken-fried, which might be the most Texas thing ever.